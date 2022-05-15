The Standard

Warrnambool's Bridal Party Bridal Expo popular with engaged couples

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 15 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:30am
Engaged: Port Fairy's Holly Richardson and James Cody-Davis look for inspiration for their wedding in March next year. The Bridal Party Bridal Expo was held in Warrnambool on Sunday and featured vendors from across the south-west. Picture: Madeleine McNeil

Newly-engaged couples and and those forced to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19 were among the attendees at the Bridal Party Bridal Expo on Sunday.

