Newly-engaged couples and and those forced to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19 were among the attendees at the Bridal Party Bridal Expo on Sunday.
Port Fairy couple Holly Richardson and James Cody-Davis have set their wedding date for March next year and were keen to see what businesses were out there.
"We're just starting to plan and get organised so it's good to get some ideas and see what's around locally because we'd like to get married locally," Ms Richardson said.
Expo organiser Jess Griffey said couples travelled from across the region to attend the event at Warrnambool's Emmanuel Centre, which featured new and long-time wedding providers.
"Our exhibitors are really pleased with the turnout today," Mrs Griffey said. "There were lots of enthusiastic and excited couples planning without restrictions. There's a lot of confidence in the industry which is nice."
She said the exhibitors showcased a range of styles and examples for those planning modern, classic, boho, vintage and rustic weddings.
"There's definitely a lot of different styles that are still popular," Mrs Griffey said.
Warrnambool's The Complete Wedding Planner designer Sophie Peakin was there selling the south-west specific guides she developed after not being able to find anything suitable when she got engaged to partner Vince in 2020.
"I designed it because I couldn't find a wedding planner that I liked because I'm getting married next year," Ms Peakin said.
The guides also include information and tips from vendors from across the region.
"I couldn't find a planner that worked for me as someone getting married in south-west Victoria. I also didn't like the fact that they were bride and groom specific so we don't use gender terminologies. It's all inclusive."
Ms Peakin said the expo was a great chance for couples to view the product and she sold a number of planners to couples to help them co-ordinate their special day.
