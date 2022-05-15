The Standard

South Warrnambool co-captain Liam Youl returns for win against Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 15 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE GO: South Warrnambool's Jack Dye dishes off a handball against Warrnambool. Picture: Chris Doheny

SOUTH Warrnambool joint captain Liam Youl is expected to add another dynamic to the Roosters' midfield after getting through his first match of the Hampden league season unscathed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.