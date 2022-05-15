Four candidates vying for a spot in the upcoming federal election have vowed they will not accept any pay rises if they are elected.
Independent Wannon candidate Graham Garner said he would sign a statutory declaration to reject any pay rises if elected at a freedom rally in Warrnambool on Saturday.
He implored other candidates to follow suit.
Amanda Mead, the candidate for the Liberal Democrats, said she had no problem committing to the pledge. "We will be signing it and we support it 100 per cent ... we would actually like to see a 10 per cent cut on top of that."
United Australia Party candidate Craig Kensen said he would happily sign the declaration.
"We're not in this for means of a career," he said.
"We are doing this because we want to stand up for the community."
Chris Burson, the Australian Values Party's Senate candidate, was also in attendance. He said he would also commit to the salary freeze.
The candidates also spoke out about mandated vaccines.
Ms Mead said she felt strongly about the issue.
"The government should not have a right to dictate to any of us what we put in our bodies," she said.
"The government stepping in and saying we need a medical treatment is almost turning us into their slaves.
"It's a very dangerous path by taking choice away from individuals and losing our own body autonomy."
Mr Garner said it was devastating people were losing jobs due to the mandates.
"This has been horrendous for families, when people have had to go home and tell their kids and families that they don't have a job anymore."
Mr Kensen said no one should struggle to provide for their family because they choose not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
He also spoke about a plan to open an additional electorate office if he was elected.
"It's a very big electorate," he said. "The problem is there are two offices that are very close. I would like to put three offices across the whole region so there is more contact for people."
'Sack them all' freedom rallies were held all across Australia on Saturday.
The rallies were held as a protest to vaccine mandates.
Jennifer Lee, who helped organise the Warrnambool rally, thanked people in attendance.
"Good afternoon all you smiling, freedom-loving Sovereign beings," she said.
"You're all welcome here. We don't discriminate, lock you out, lock you down, talk down to you or point fingers at you."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
