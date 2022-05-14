KOROIT hopes it's unearthed another goal-kicking option after creative small forward Connor Byrne kicked five goals on debut.
Byrne was dynamic in the Saints' 23.22 (160) to 9.5 (59) win against Cobden at Victoria Park on Saturday.
"He kicked 4.2 in the second quarter and there were no gimmes - it was all crumbs and from marks," Koroit coach Chris McLaren said.
"To be honest, for a debut from a kid who I am not sure has turned 17 yet, it was as good a first game as you'll see.
"That small forward role can be a pretty tough role, so it was very, very exciting."
Koroit's energy, intent and desire to play team football also impressed McLaren.
Cobden coach Dan Casey was pleased with his team's efforts against a stronger, more experienced opponent.
"They are big and strong and it's what we want to get to," he said.
"We thought we were pretty fit but they ramped it up. We played some good passages but we're just not there (at their level) yet. I am glad we didn't give up.
"They blew us out of the water the first quarter and our intensity was still good but our transition was a bit flat-footed."
Casey said players, despite the scoreboard, could hold their heads high.
"Liam Loubey coming back from injury was our best player and was fantastic on a wing and at half-forward, Ryley McVilly has found some really good form in the midfield and Josh Worboys had a really good battle with Sam Dobson," he said.
"Sam kicked five but he could've kicked 10 or 11. Tyler Humphrey loved rucking against Jeremy Hausler. Jeremy is a quality premiership ruckman and it was good for him to follow him around and see what he does."
Bombers teenager Henry Robertson will have a stint on the sidelines due to concussion protocols after he was involved in a collision with Saint Tim Martin in the first quarter.
Both players spent time in hospital.
McLaren said it was "one of the biggest hits and clashes I have seen in a long, long time".
"It was Tim McPherson at pace with the flight of the ball. It was an unbelievable mark but there was a bit of carnage from it," he said.
"It was like ten-pin bowling and poor Robertson was in a pretty bad way and Tim Martin copped a corkie with a knee to the front of the hip."
