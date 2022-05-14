The Standard

Connor Byrne kicks five goals on debut for Hampden league powerhouse Koroit

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2022 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
DREAM DEBUT: Connor Byrne kicked five goals in his first senior game for Koroit on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

KOROIT hopes it's unearthed another goal-kicking option after creative small forward Connor Byrne kicked five goals on debut.

