The Standard

Warrnambool Bridal Party Expo to showcase more than 30 south-west providers

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great array: Grand Events Hire and Styling co-owner and Bridal Party Warrnambool Bridal Expo event organiser Jess Griffey with dresses from Dubois Boutique that will be exhibited on Sunday.

Couples can now plan a wedding without COVID-19 restrictions and get some inspiration for their special day at the Bridal Party Bridal Expo on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.