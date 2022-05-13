Couples can now plan a wedding without COVID-19 restrictions and get some inspiration for their special day at the Bridal Party Bridal Expo on Sunday.
Organiser Jess Griffey said more than 30 providers would showcase the latest trends at Warrnambool's Emmanuel Centre.
Advertisement
"We've got a great mix of photographers, celebrants, marquees, bridalwear, rings and jewellery. It really showcases what the south-west has to offer," Mrs Griffey said.
She said there was heaps of prizes and giveaways and the popular champagne lounge would feature again. "Either before or after people have done their lap of the expo, they can have a complimentary champagne or soft drink.
"It'll give you a chance to sit down with your bride tribe and have a bit of a chat about who you've spoken to and what you've seen."
Mrs Griffey is excited for the event after having to adhere to strict COVID-19 restrictions last year and a cancelled expo in 2020. Weddings can now go ahead unrestricted which is creating more demand in the industry.
She said bookings were very steady and while businesses had got through the 2020 backlog, couples who were hesitant to marry in 2021/22 due to the uncertainty had booked for the 2022/23 season.
"There's definitely a lot more future bookings," she said. "At Grand Events, we've noticed there's a lot more bookings for next season already, which puts the pressure on couples to make sure they can get all their vendors and their dates. It can be a bit of a juggling act," she said.
It's on from 10am to 2pm. Tickets via Eventbrite or at the door.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.