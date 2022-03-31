news, latest-news,

FIVE Hampden league players will make their NAB League debuts when the season kicks off on Saturday. Luamon Lual and Will White (South Warrnambool), Jamie Lloyd (Koroit), Ethan Boyd (Warrnambool) and Henry Robertson (Cobden) were picked for their first appearances in the state-wide competition and will run out against Bendigo Pioneers at Queen Elizabeth Oval. Other Hampden league footballers selected were Jamieson Ballantyne (Portland), Angus Bade (formerly Warrnambool), Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown) and Myles McCluggage (South Warrnambool) - all 19-year-old prospects invited back into the program. "We are so excited for the season to begin, the boys have been training since November, and with two years of interruptions, the boys are fizzing," talent manager Brooke Brown said. The Rebels' under 19 game is part of a triple-header against the Pioneers. Their girls' squad will round out their season with a game at 10am while their under 16 boys' team will play a curtain-raiser at 12pm. The under 16 team, which will play a two-game series with its other match against Geelong Falcons, has its share of south-west representation too. Cobden has four players - Jonty Robertson, Ben McGlade, Rhys Unwin and Flynn Penry - in the side. Wil Rantall (South Warrnambool), Myles Sinnott (Camperdown), Reggie Mast (Warrnambool), Mitchell Lloyd (Koroit) and Jack Jennings (Hamilton Kangaroos) were also selected. "These boys showed a lot of promise throughout the trial games, we are just hoping that they can come together to really display their talents," Brown said. Meanwhile, ex-South Warrnambool midfielder Jay Rantall, who spent two seasons with AFL powerhouse Collingwood, will make his SANFL debut for Norwood in the Redlegs' round one clash against Glenelg on Saturday. Penshurst talent Josh Rentsch will play for Sturt's reserves side against West Adelaide after joining the Double Blues in the off-season. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/28369c2f-3e1d-43a5-b7ff-1821ca7bb874.jpg/r0_439_5152_3350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg