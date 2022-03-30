news, latest-news,

EXPERIENCED speedway competitor Phil Lock is expected to make "a full recovery" after a serious racing accident which left him with spinal injuries. The Timboon dairy farmer is recovering in an Adelaide hospital after a crash at Murray Bridge on Saturday night. Phil, 47, was competing in the Australian sprintcar 360 title when he was hurt. Wife Nicole Lock said they were relieved with the diagnosis. "It is going to be a journey, it's not going to happen overnight, but he will make a full recovery I believe, all things going well," she told The Standard. "His words are - he's unlucky but also very blessed with the outcome. "We are very grateful he's only got the injuries he's sustained and we honestly know God was looking after him." The Locks, who are parents to 18-month-old Vera, were overwhelmed with support from the speedway, farming and south-west communities. "It's been incredible. We've had so many messages and phone calls and offers for help on the farm," she said. "We are so grateful." Nicole said Phil, who has driven competitively since he was 16, had received high-quality care from Murray Bridge Speedway and his fellow drivers, South Australian ambulance service and Royal Adelaide Hospital. "He may be discharged in the next day or so and we'll spend a few days in Adelaide before we stagger our trip home," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/2d542a4f-a7da-4069-a7db-3892596d3b6d.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg