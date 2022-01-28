news, latest-news,

BUILDING, racing and repairing a junior sedan is a family affair for one speedway-mad family. Cousins Jayden Lock, 15, and Pary Das, 14, are sharing the driver's seat. Jayden's dad Murray, uncle Phil, aunty Mandy and grandfather Jim are all part of the team. They are scattered across Victoria but speedway brings them together. Phil, who runs a dairy farm at Timboon, said Geelong-based Jayden and Melbourne-based Pary had racing in their bloodlines. "It is magnificent (watching them race) and when you talk speedway, family is very closely associated," he said. "I am at the end of my career and this is the next generation and if the boys want to continue on, we'll take them as far as we can. "They have to do the work and nothing is given." Phil said developing the car, rather than just racing, taught the cousins valuable life lessons. "It was a really good project and then COVID hit so 'Muz' and Jayden had to take over," he said. "We sourced bits and pieces and a roll-cage from a guy in Portland who manufactures them. "In that process little 'Jaydey' has learned to weld and paint and do fibreglass. "He can rip a motor out now and a gearbox. It's been a very worthwhile project. I am very, very proud of them." Jayden, who will race at Simpson speedway on Saturday night, said they had a sense of pride in their work. "We built the car from scratch and enjoy working on it and fixing it when we break it," he said. "I have learned a lot more about painting and welding while building it. "It gives you a lot more appreciation, driving something you've built rather than something you've bought." Phil, who is father to 15-month-old Vera, said Jayden and Pary were also learning the importance of teamwork. "At the moment they have to share so Muz has done up a bit of a calendar and Pary has had two runs and this will be Jayden's fourth run at Simpson," he said. "Ideally you'd have two cars but that is more budget and logistics. "It's a good thing to share as well. It is all about learning. "I said to them 'there will be no fighting and if it gets bent we fix it, we go again'. It has worked really well." Drivers can jump in a junior sedan at 10. Phil said his nephews were late starters "who have embraced it". "They are allowed to race until they're 16 and it depends on when their birthday falls because they may be able to race as 17 year olds for a period of time," he said. "There's many classes they could go to - formula 500s, wingless sprints or straight to sprintcars. That's in the open wheel which is what we've done in the past. "But if Jaydey or Pary wants to keep going with sedan racing then there's streetstocks or modified production." Jayden also races in the quarter-midget class and is unsure what direction he'll take once his junior career is over. "We have my uncle's sprintcar that I might be able to have a go in," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/7c1aeca2-16de-462b-8979-b2af1b681aca.JPEG/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg