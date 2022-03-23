news, latest-news, sport, football, gwv rebels, nab league, koroit

Emerging Koroit footballer Jamie Lloyd feels at home on the football field when he has the license to run, create and excite with ball in hand. The year 12 Emmanuel College student is ready to make his mark in his first year on the Greater Western Victoria Rebels under 19 list - one of many Hampden league prospects set to shine at NAB League level this season. The damaging young defender said with the season just around the corner the excitement levels were pretty high. "It has been good this pre-season and with the season just on the doorstep and having not played much actual footy in recent years with COVID makes it more exciting," he told The Standard. "It's a big step up from the 17s last year and the 16s before that, but it'll be good and a big stepping stone." MORE SPORT: Lloyd - who featured 11 times in the under 18s at Hampden league level for the Saints last season - said mindset was a vital part of this year as he juggles friends, family, footy and studies. "You have to be self-driven but have good mates around you, both with Koroit and at the Rebels, and have a kick and keep in touch," he said. "I want to go as far as I can with my footy, that's the ultimate goal and I want to have a really big season with the Rebels and Koroit when I can. "I'll knuckle down with school as well, it's important to have that balance in my school and footy and also in the social side too." The Rebels face Bendigo Pioneers at QEO on Saturday April 2 to start the NAB League under 19 boys season and Lloyd said he was working hard to use his elite running ability to his advantage. "In the trial games I've been thrown round a bit, but in recent years I've been mainly backline but I want to get up to half-back and the wings as well," he said. "I want to do a heap of running and keep the structure of the ground, doing the team role. It's something I find really enjoyable. "My running is number one, to be able to break off my opponent is a strength of mine, having the game in front of you is exciting as a defender and on a wing you can break lines. "In Koroit, being fit is a big thing and the Rebels really pride us on our running, it's one of three main things to be good at to be play well and get noticed by AFL recruiters. "That's what I'll look to do this year."

