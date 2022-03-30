news, latest-news,

PICKING some of the Warrnambool and District league's best footballers after two COVID-19 interrupted seasons is no mean feat. But with restrictions in the rear mirror and a full season of competition looming ever closer, excitement is building. On the eve of the season The Standard has highlighted 20 players to watch before the season-openers on Saturday. Club: Kolora-Noorat Position: Half-back Verdict: One of the league's most talented and clever players, capable of turning a game on its head. Will take on the coaching role with support from Sam Moloney and Joel Moloney. Club: Kolora-Noorat Position: Key forward Verdict: Originally from the Warrnambool. Spent a decade in Geelong after arriving at Geelong West-St Peter's following a premiership with the Blues. A big power forward capable of hitting the scoreboard. Club: Kolora-Noorat Position: Defender Verdict: Experienced campaigner who has featured at Hampden league interleague level in the past. Will shore up the Power's defensive end and add a cool level of experience. Club: Kolora-Noorat Position: Midfielder Verdict: Multiple premiership player with a genuine nous for goal who adds a layer of class to the Power's outside midfield. Club: Nirranda Position: Defender Verdict: A bookend capable of filling roles at full-back and centre half-back. Key pillar in the Blues' defence. Club: Nirranda Position: Midfielder Verdict: A highly-rated junior player who was tied up with Greater Western Victoria Rebels squads and South Warrnambool's senior sides in recent years. Will add a layer of class to Brayden Harkness' side. Club: Nirranda Position: Half-back Verdict: Smart playing coach with a deft kick, Harkness is happy to play the quarterback role and springboard counter attacks. JACK NOONAN Club: Dennington Position: Midfielder Verdict: The Dogs are full of wraps for Noonan, a youngster who has crossed from powerhouse Koroit. Coach Ben Thornton said Noonan had enjoyed an "unreal" pre-season and was one to watch. Club: Merrivale Position: Forward Verdict: Hugely-talented player who enjoyed a decorated junior career. Will be one to seriously keep an eye on as the Tigers vie to get the balance right in their forward line. Club: Merrivale Position: Key forward Verdict: A spearhead capable of piling on scoreboard pressure, Krepp is looming as a dangerous full-forward for the Tigers. Club: Merrivale Position: Ruck Verdict: Maskell Medal-winning big man in his time at South Warrnambool and a real physical presence around the ground for the Tigers. Will provide on-field leadership and class for a Merrivale side chasing finals action. Club: Dennington Position: Ruck Verdict: Highly-rated internally at the kennel, Barling is one destined for a big season after impressing in 2021. The big man will benefit from a season of senior footy and will tackle some of the league's best ruckmen in another test. Club: Russells Creek Position: Midfielder Verdict: A former AFL player with Melbourne, Nicholson is still capable of being a top-end Hampden league player. The gun onballer will form a key role in Creek's midfield under Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield and can hit the scoreboard. All class. Club: Russells Creek Position: Utility Verdict: An exceptionally talented player who brings a real x-factor to Creek's side. Wason is capable of playing anywhere but is dangerous as a rebounding defender. Club: Russells Creek Position: Key forward Verdict: One of the Warrnambool and District league's most dangerous forwards who will pile on the pain for many defenders. Can lead out, can take a contested grab and isn't a stranger to a big bag. A forward's forward. Club: Timboon Demons Position: Ruck Verdict: An imposing ruckman who is rarely beaten in the contest, Hickey's height and size make him an impossible match-up. Will have the responsibility of co-coaching again in 2022 but is one to keep an eye on. Club: Panmure Position: Midfielder Verdict: Cobden was disappointed to lose Murnane for 2022, but the Bombers' loss is the Bulldogs' gain. He arrives at the kennel with strong credentials and will cause headaches. Club: Panmure Position: Forward Verdict: A premiership-winning goalkicker who will add real bite to the Bulldogs' forward line after crossing from Nirranda. Club: Panmure Position: Midfielder Verdict: A handy addition who is expected to add class to the Bulldogs' outside midfield game. Pomorin has enjoyed a good career with South Warrnambool and came through as a North Ballarat Rebel back in 2012. Club: Old Collegians Position: Forward Verdict: Old Collegians have high hopes for Riddell, who has arrived from Wimmera-based club Natimuk United. Will play a key role. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

