Bright sparks: The WDFNL talents to watch out for in 2022
PICKING some of the Warrnambool and District league's best footballers after two COVID-19 interrupted seasons is no mean feat.
But with restrictions in the rear mirror and a full season of competition looming ever closer, excitement is building. On the eve of the season The Standard has highlighted 20 players to watch before the season-openers on Saturday.
NICK BOURKE
Club: Kolora-Noorat
Position: Half-back
Verdict: One of the league's most talented and clever players, capable of turning a game on its head. Will take on the coaching role with support from Sam Moloney and Joel Moloney.
LUCAS BOYD
Club: Kolora-Noorat
Position: Key forward
Verdict: Originally from the Warrnambool. Spent a decade in Geelong after arriving at Geelong West-St Peter's following a premiership with the Blues. A big power forward capable of hitting the scoreboard.
CHRIS BAXTER
Club: Kolora-Noorat
Position: Defender
Verdict: Experienced campaigner who has featured at Hampden league interleague level in the past. Will shore up the Power's defensive end and add a cool level of experience.
(Jason Moloney) is a multiple premiership player with a genuine eye for goal who adds a layer of class to the Power.
JASON MOLONEY
Club: Kolora-Noorat
Position: Midfielder
Verdict: Multiple premiership player with a genuine nous for goal who adds a layer of class to the Power's outside midfield.
MATHEW LLOYD
Club: Nirranda
Position: Defender
Verdict: A bookend capable of filling roles at full-back and centre half-back. Key pillar in the Blues' defence.
ETHAN 'EJ' HARVEY
Club: Nirranda
Position: Midfielder
Verdict: A highly-rated junior player who was tied up with Greater Western Victoria Rebels squads and South Warrnambool's senior sides in recent years. Will add a layer of class to Brayden Harkness' side.
BRAYDEN HARKNESS
Club: Nirranda
Position: Half-back
Verdict: Smart playing coach with a deft kick, Harkness is happy to play the quarterback role and springboard counter attacks.
JACK NOONAN
Club: Dennington
Position: Midfielder
Verdict: The Dogs are full of wraps for Noonan, a youngster who has crossed from powerhouse Koroit. Coach Ben Thornton said Noonan had enjoyed an "unreal" pre-season and was one to watch.
KYDEN JARVIS
Club: Merrivale
Position: Forward
Verdict: Hugely-talented player who enjoyed a decorated junior career. Will be one to seriously keep an eye on as the Tigers vie to get the balance right in their forward line.
NATHAN KREPP
Club: Merrivale
Position: Key forward
Verdict: A spearhead capable of piling on scoreboard pressure, Krepp is looming as a dangerous full-forward for the Tigers.
MANNY SANDOW
Club: Merrivale
Position: Ruck
Verdict: Maskell Medal-winning big man in his time at South Warrnambool and a real physical presence around the ground for the Tigers. Will provide on-field leadership and class for a Merrivale side chasing finals action.
REGGIE BARLING
Club: Dennington
Position: Ruck
Verdict: Highly-rated internally at the kennel, Barling is one destined for a big season after impressing in 2021. The big man will benefit from a season of senior footy and will tackle some of the league's best ruckmen in another test.
DAN NICHOLSON
Club: Russells Creek
Position: Midfielder
Verdict: A former AFL player with Melbourne, Nicholson is still capable of being a top-end Hampden league player. The gun onballer will form a key role in Creek's midfield under Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield and can hit the scoreboard. All class.
TAYLEM WASON
Club: Russells Creek
Position: Utility
Verdict: An exceptionally talented player who brings a real x-factor to Creek's side. Wason is capable of playing anywhere but is dangerous as a rebounding defender.
JYRAN CHATFIELD
Club: Russells Creek
Position: Key forward
Verdict: One of the Warrnambool and District league's most dangerous forwards who will pile on the pain for many defenders. Can lead out, can take a contested grab and isn't a stranger to a big bag. A forward's forward.
MARCUS HICKEY
Club: Timboon Demons
Position: Ruck
Verdict: An imposing ruckman who is rarely beaten in the contest, Hickey's height and size make him an impossible match-up. Will have the responsibility of co-coaching again in 2022 but is one to keep an eye on.
TYLER MURNANE
Club: Panmure
Position: Midfielder
Verdict: Cobden was disappointed to lose Murnane for 2022, but the Bombers' loss is the Bulldogs' gain. He arrives at the kennel with strong credentials and will cause headaches.
JESSE DALTON
Club: Panmure
Position: Forward
Verdict: A premiership-winning goalkicker who will add real bite to the Bulldogs' forward line after crossing from Nirranda.
WIL POMORIN
Club: Panmure
Position: Midfielder
Verdict: A handy addition who is expected to add class to the Bulldogs' outside midfield game. Pomorin has enjoyed a good career with South Warrnambool and came through as a North Ballarat Rebel back in 2012.
MITCH RIDDELL
Club: Old Collegians
Position: Forward
Verdict: Old Collegians have high hopes for Riddell, who has arrived from Wimmera-based club Natimuk United. Will play a key role.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: