Warrnambool sprinter Grace Kelly has capped off an impressive showing at the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday night with a silver medal in the Women 100m under 17 event. The heavens opened up and rain poured 10 minutes prior to the start of the race creating complicating conditions for the sprinters, described by commentators as "unique conditions". Western Australia's Olivia Dodds - who won gold with an incredible time of 11.95 - shot out to the early lead with Kelly keeping up but ultimately falling short in a tremendous run in tough conditions, finishing with the time of 12.19. MORE SPORT: The 15-year-old qualified for the final after running an impressive 12.22 in the preliminary stages of the 100 metre under 17 finals event earlier in the day, second in the field of nine and the only Victorian athlete to compete in the field. The strong results come off the back of a stunning period of dominance from the Emmanuel College student. Kelly won a second gold medal in as many weeks recently by taking out the under 17 200m event at Lakeside during the second weekend of the Victorian Track and Field Championships. Even more impressive was the fact she kept her record in tact, making it four years running she's claimed the 100m/200m double at state level.

