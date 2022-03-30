Roosters, Bombers gearing up for high-stakes blockbuster

news, latest-news,

IT'S not often a round one fixture can make a case for match of the season. But Cobden's highly-anticipated clash with South Warrnambool - the Hampden league's top-two netball sides from 2021 - might just do that. Both clubs have lost players - the Roosters will be without Ally O'Connor and the Bombers without Amy Hammond - but recruits will offset the departures. Cobden is expected to unveil Sarah Moroney, who has shifted to Bomberland after a stint in the Nothern Territory - while South will debut star shooter Hollie Phillips alongside co-captain Annie Blackburn. Blackburn said Cobden would present a tough challenge. "They're obviously a very good side. They've always been at the top over the past couple of years and we had that loss to them (in 2021) which we were disappointed about but I think we're really excited for the match-up," she said. Carly Watson, the Roosters' other co-skipper, said she was relishing the chance to play against Moroney, who she described as a "good friend". "I think they've had a couple of changes and we have too. They've lost a couple but gained Sarah and she's a good friend of mine," Watson said. "That'll be a good little tussle. It'll be good for her to be back on the court because she's been away for a little bit but also we've got Hollie into our side. MORE SPORT: "Having her down there with Annie in the attacking end should boost our side a little bit as well. It'll be a good little test." Blackburn said she and Phillips were building cohesion. "She's only been to a few trainings but I remember from last year, it was literally South versus Hollie," she said. "She was unstoppable and we had so many defenders go to her and no one could stop her. Literally everyone had a go. "She's so young and just from the trainings we've had, she's been amazing so we're really excited to have her." Cobden mentor Sophie Hinkley was anticipating South would field a "young, fit and agile" side. "I think it was disappointing we only played them once and it was a scrappy game. It wasn't probably the best either team had put out all season," Hinkley said. "We are really excited about it. They've got some exciting players and we've got some different strengths as well that we can look at. "I think it's a really exciting prospect to line up against them straight away and for me as a coach, it gives me the chance to look at different combinations and to have opportunities to combat a really exciting side." The clash will take place at Cobden on Saturday. Action will begin at 1.15pm.

