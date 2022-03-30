news, latest-news,

FANS have only seen glimpses of the Hampden league's most dynamic footballers across the past two years with the coronavirus pandemic stopping seasons in their tracks. Those involved are hoping for 18 home-and-away rounds and a final series in 2022. Now, on the eve of the season, The Standard identifies 20 players to keep an eye on when the season kicks off on Saturday. Club: North Warrnambool Eagles Position: Ruck-forward Verdict: A boom signing straight out of the AFL system. The ex-West Coast ruckman-forward will give opposition headaches with his size, strength and experience. Club: Cobden Position: Utility Verdict: The new co-captain is a game-changer who can fill a number of roles. Comfortable in defence and damaging in attack. Will be crucial to the Dan Casey-coached side's chances. Club: Camperdown Position: Key forward Verdict: Goal-kicker who can tear a side apart. Kicked 57 goals from 11 games, including a haul of 10 and bag three bags of seven, in his Hampden league return last year. A key to the Magpies' fortunes. Club: Koroit Position: Key forward Verdict: One of the league's most dangerous players. A key forward with enviable aerobic capacity who can outwork opponents up the field. A match-winner. Club: Port Fairy Position: Midfield Verdict: Elite midfielder who returns from a season with SANFL club South Adelaide. Has the ability to hit the scoreboard and will provide on-field experience. Club: South Warrnambool Position: Forward Verdict: Recruited to help bolster the forward line as a key position prospect. Coming off a wrist reconstruction but watched the club play last season and will know what's expected of him when he runs out. Club: Terang Mortlake Position: Key forward Verdict: A revelation last season capable of taking contested marks and kicking bags of goal. Gives the Bloods a vocal point. Club: Warrnambool Position: Wing-midfield Verdict: Boom recruit from South Warrnambool who is a line-breaking goal-kicker. Will complement great mate Jackson Bell and provide a spark for the Blues. Club: Port Fairy Position: Half-back Verdict: A clever defender who reads the flight of the ball with ease. Can provide dash off the half-back line. Club: South Warrnambool Position: Midfield Verdict: A ball winner with AFL experience who can fill a variety of roles for the Roosters. Capable of hitting the scoreboard. Club: North Warrnambool Eagles Position: Midfield Verdict: Won a Maskell Medal as a teenager after a breakout 2021 campaign. Eye-catching player who glides across the ground. Club: Portland Position: Ruck Verdict: One of the most influential ruckmen in the competition. Gives the Tigers' midfielders first use and is mobile to be a threat across the ground. Club: South Warrnambool Position: Forward Verdict: The recruit is a hybrid and mobile forward who will provide another forward option and ease the pressure on Dylan Weir and Shannon Beks. Club: North Warrnambool Eagles Position: Wing-forward Verdict: The recruit landed from Geelong league outfit Grovedale and will provide a spark on a wing with the potential to float forward and become a goal-kicking option. Has pace. Club: Hamilton Kangaroos Position: Defence-midfield Verdict: Returns to the club after a stint at Geelong league club Leopold and expects to play as a small defender or midfielder - depending on where he's required. Joins brother Josh - a creative forward - in re-joining the Roos. Club: Koroit Position: Forward Verdict: A game-changer at Warrnambool and District league level with Merrivale. Joined Koroit to challenge himself and will provide a spark inside 50. A creative small forward. Club: Portland Position: Midfield Verdict: Returns to Tigerland and will be an asset with his running capabilities. Had an equal-best beep test at the NAB League pre-season testing in 2016 when he set 16.2. Club: Warrnambool Position: Forward Verdict: A shoulder injury wrecked his Blues' home-coming last season but the premiership player - in the twilight of his career - is still capable of winning a game off his own boot. Club: Terang Mortlake Position: Ruck Verdict: One of the league's emerging ruckmen who took on the Bloods' number one mantle last season. Boasts agility and a cleanliness at ground level. Club: Camperdown Position: Wing Verdict: An outside midfielder who arrived at Leura Oval last season via NAB League team Western Jets. A hard runner who prides himself on his accurate left-foot kicking. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/e0472aa3-0089-418f-8ad8-748396c8d35e.jpg/r4_0_1677_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg