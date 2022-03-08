news, latest-news,

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles' newest recruit says a desire to immerse himself in Warrnambool is the catalyst for his decision to play Hampden league footy. First-year teacher Scotty Morter will don blue and gold in 2022 and is expected to add outside run and drive to the Bushfield-based club's premiership aspirations. Morter, recruited from Geelong Football League powerhouse Grovedale, trained with a number of clubs before signing on under master coach Adam Dowie. He said the club's vibe resembled that of Grovedale and convinced him to commit. "I originally wanted to play back in Geelong but I wanted to really invest in the town and community down here," he said. "It's my first time out of home really and I just wanted to invest in the club. Working at Warrnambool College, Adam Dowie gave me his number and I actually spent time talking to other clubs as well. "North Warrnambool felt most like Grovedale and I think they're on a really good pathway. They're a good young group and you can tell Adam knows his stuff. It definitely feels the right footy club for me socially and from a football perspective." Morter said his aim was to play 18 games on the back of three injury and COVID-interrupted seasons. He broke his leg in his later teenage years and was then starved of opportunity on the back of the pandemic. "It's a really high standard of competition from what I've heard. The grounds are typically much bigger and the weather is a little bit different too," Morter said. "The footy is a bit different but I think you've still got that quality. Obviously (Nathan Vardy) is one for us and in Geelong every club has an ex-AFL player or a VFL-listed player. "I think the (Hampden league) still has the quality for me to really test myself." MORE SPORT: So where will Morter, 23, fit into a talent-packed Eagles outfit? "I played a lot of my juniors and under 18s as that high half-forward and wing role and I've really worked hard on my speed and aerobic capacity because that's something Grovey probably lacked up the ground," he said. "I probably found myself there but I like playing forward of centre as well and I'm always looking to kick a goal and that sort of thing. "I think I'll play as a wingman but I think can drift forward and be dangerous on the scoreboard as well." Morter said he was adjusting to life as a full-time teacher but found support from staff at Warrnambool College - including Dowie - to be exceptional. "You realise how much time teachers put in outside of work - you're always preparing sometimes at nine, 10 o'clock at night chasing a few things," he said. "The support staff have been really good and Adam has been the main one. I can talk to him as a staff member or as a colleague, not necessarily as a coach and he looks after me. "He's checking in on me all the time, as are all the other physical education staff."

