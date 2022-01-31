news, latest-news,

ANDREW Pepper says the chance to team up with younger brother Josh on the football field again was the catalyst for his Hampden league return. The siblings will bolster a Hamilton Kangaroos' side aiming to make finals for the first time since joining the competition in 2013. Andrew, who turns 28 in two weeks' time, and Josh, 26, expect to play different roles for the Hamish Waldron-coached outfit. "I really wanted to play with Josh before we were done and dusted and this was a perfect opportunity, especially with a friend of mine in Hamish Waldron taking over as coach," Andrew told The Standard. "Josh has had a bit of success in front of goals as a second or third hit-up option. "I am not like that at all. He has a couple of (extra) centimetres on me. "I played as a small back a lot of my time away from Hamilton and previous to that when I was at Hamilton I played a lot of time in the back line and went through the midfield as well when needed." Andrew, who works in construction, has spent the past six years in the Geelong league, firstly with Geelong West while on Werribee's VFL list before crossing to Leopold. He won a premiership with Leopold in 2016 - his first season at the club. "The last time I played in Hamilton was the start of the 2014 season, it was just before I broke my wrist," the Geelong-based footballer said. "I played the first three or four games and it never really came good and Hamilton weren't near finals contention so I was happy to call the season a write-off." Andrew had his first pre-season training session at Melville Oval last week. He was impressed with the squad the club has assembled for the upcoming season, which starts on April 2. "I rocked up to training on Monday (last week) and there were 50 blokes there and I reckon I knew about eight of them," he laughed. "There's been a massive change in personnel but it's good though. There's a lot of good young players at Hamilton which is exciting." The Pepper brothers' dad John is a past chairman at the club. Andrew and Josh, who spent the past two seasons with South West District league club Branxholme-Wallacedale, hope he can sit back and enjoy watching them play. "It's actually quite funny - my last year in Hamilton he didn't have any role and my first year away he became chairman and my first year back he doesn't have a role," Andrew said. "Hopefully he can take a backseat and be there unofficially which I think he is excited to do." As for what he'll see from the Roos? Andrew is confident consistency will be a trademark. "Even when I was there in 2014, when I was watching from the sidelines, we knocked off a couple of teams who were up the top and then we'd fail being consistent enough," he said. "If we are consistent then making finals is certainly in the ball park, that's for sure."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/c675b669-9c69-457f-8df0-1076d5c72e20.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg