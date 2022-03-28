news, latest-news, sport, bowls

City Red division one premiership player Bryan Sheehan says experience and momentum is paramount ahead of a trip to Moama in May. The Western District Playing Area division one weekend pennant reigning champions will now eye off the state titles after dominant victories in Sunday's regional finals at Warrnambool Bowls Club. City Red tasted victory once again against Colac Lakes 50-23 and Balmoral 46-35 to quality for the Champion of State Pennant titles for the second year in a row. "We've come from nowhere, we just fell into the four and got in by two points, won every final and now our two regionals," Sheehan said. Sheehan said the opposition provided a great challenge on the day and believed it was terrific preparation. "The Colac team are renowned as a great team and were premiers so to beat them by 27 shots over 15 ends was a very good win, we rate that highly," he said. "(Against Balmoral) we were really down on all rinks, probably down by 20 shots so to come back to win that was pretty good for the confidence." MORE SPORT: With the trip to Moama now firmly in the sights of the champion team, Sheehan said previous experience would hold the team in good stead. "As a team we'll take a breather for a few weeks, there's a lot of tournaments on so everyone's still playing and then in around three weeks time we'll get together and start preparing for Moama," he said. "Last year we went, a lot of players hadn't been to states before so we got a really good look at it last year and we were keen to get back there again."

