Who will be the Warrnambool and District league's first A grade netball premier since 2019? The Standard looks at how each club is placed entering round one. Ins: Keely Price (year off), Amy McGillivray (Perth). Outs: Nil. Players to watch: Georgia Martin, a player who can line up anywhere on court and Cassie Jewell, whose drive out of defence will be a huge asset. Coach's comment: "(Ahead of round one) we're going along the feeling of promotion and relegation; if you're doing well, you'll get rewarded. All the girls are putting in. They're good enough, we've just got to have some belief." - Rachel Mungean Prediction: Seventh - Envisage some slight changes to its line-up under Mungean before working to find some consistency together. Ins: Rachael Waterson, Rebecca Dekazos. Outs: Ange Northcote (retired), Maddy Solly (university), Meg Atrill (traveling), Rochelle Winnen (traveling). Players to watch: The club's 2019 under 17 premiership players turned A grade cast. Coach Sue Fleming said their challenge was to step up as senior players. Coach's comment: "We're in for a fun year but with youth comes the need for experience against more senior players. Nothing more can fix that than court time so it's really ticking away at that this year and trying to improve week on week." - Sue Fleming. Prediction: Eighth - A young group so there is bound to be growing pains and inconsistencies. Expect the side gets stronger as the season goes on. Ins: Nil. Outs: Hailey Mahony, Wha Wha Hapuka. Players to watch: Another line-up expected to read different but it will be the several under 17s making the leap to seniors that dictates the direction of the club. Coach's comment: "We've lost a lot of girls from A grade last year, so we'll have a young, fresh-looking team again in 2022. We've got girls coming to training, really wanting to get a full season of netball in." - Carolyn Carlin. Prediction: Tenth - The Power's slower start finalising its A grade squad may cause early chemistry issues. Predicting for a few more wins this year but can't see it contending for finals just yet. Ins: Jocelyn Bail, Shelley Fary (returning). Outs: Millie Mahony (Panmure), Olivia Darcy (retired), Carly Peake. Players to watch: Coach Elisha Sobey anticipates the new partnership of goalies Jocelyn Bail and Chloe Lovell to blossom over the course of the season. Coach's comment: "A couple of younger ones who were on the fringe, we'll give them a crack. They still have those older heads that can help and support them. They've definitely got the potential to fly the flag. It's not even a risk. I have no doubt we'll still be up there." - Elisha Sobey Prediction: Third - A good mix of youth and experience as former Camperdown and Kolora-Noorat goalie in Bail shores up the Tigers' attack while Darcy's departure gives past A reserve regulars such as Maya Netherway an opportunity at the top grade. Ins: Amanda Gilbert (Camperdown), Chelsea Quinn (Old Collegians). Outs: Sophie Adams (Queensland), Megan Forth (Cobden), Zahli Adams. Players to watch: How Gilbert and Quinn integrate into the Blues' line-up will be a fascinating early-season storyline while midcourter Jo Couch has impressed throughout pre-season. Coach's comment: "I've coached a lot over the years and I've never had the opportunity to have three rotating goalies (Steph Townsend, Gilbert, Quinn). Each combination has its own strengths. Then we've still got Lisa Couch to come back in that attacking end as well, who is a beautiful feeder. It's great to have that depth in case of unavailability or injuries." - Lisa Arundell Prediction: First - It's hard to go past Nirranda again this season. Arundell takes over the coaching reins from Townsend and by all accounts inherited a strong group. Add in Clarke and Quinn and rival defenders will well and truly be under the pump. Ins: Chloe Williams (returning), Chelsea Swarbrick (Port Fairy), Madi Mutch (Casterton Sandford), Georgia Murray, Sheridan Krause, Bella Eichler. Outs: Bec Kavanagh (injury), Chelsea Quinn (Nirranda), Grace Bell (travelling), Emily Jansen van Beek (university), Rachel Alderson, Emily Porra. Players to watch: Coach Jemmah Lynch labelled "handy little attacker" Sheridan Krause as one to look out for. Coach's comment: "Being such a new and fresh squad, it'll take a bit of time. I think with us though, the other clubs will have no idea or background of who any of our players are so it sort of leaves us with a few secret weapons up our sleeves." - Jemmah Lynch. Prediction: Fifth - The Warriors' finals berth last year surprised a few with what was essentially a new-look squad. Hard to anticipate how another new combination comes together but won't be underestimating them. Ins: Amelia Boyd (North Warrnambool); Laura Roberts (South Warrnambool); Millie Mahony (Merrivale). Outs: Josie Ellerton; Stacy Dunkley (Russells Creek); Charlotte Lenehan (WA). Players to watch: Caitlyn Overweter, Panmure's reigning under 17 best and fairest winner gets the opportunity to run its senior midcourt this year. Co-coach Jess Rohan said Overweter's form and willingness to learn demanded a senior spot. Coach's comment: "The new girls have clicked with us, we've all started to gel together. A few under 17 girls come up to the senior squads this year, it's unbelievable to see their improvement. Every club wishes it, but our goal is to make at least the top four." - Jess Rohan Prediction: Second - Panmure improved its stocks last season before bolstering the group with smart recruiting. Expect another step up as it consolidates its position as a premiership contender. Ins: Stacy Dunkley (Panmure); Marino Vickers (South Rovers); Rhyz Green-Kelson (Warrnambool); Brooke Herbertson (Warrnambool). Outs: Ashleigh Ferguson; Sarah Forbes; Sophie Morton; Sarah Robertson; Nicole O'Shannessy; Emily Armstrong; Annabelle Lucas. Players to watch: A new-look team will need to mesh together, according to mentor Stacy Dunkley. "It is an an ever-growing side, growing together," she said. Coach's comment: "I think we will be a nice little side once we come together and I think we will be competitive among the other teams. We are going out this year to try and build and have a fun year." - Stacy Dunkley Prediction: Ninth - Player movements make Russells Creek's fortunes hard to gauge. Dunkley's confidence as coach should be strengthened though in what is her second stint as an A grade mentor. Ins: Amy Jenkins (A reserve). Outs: Steph Jenkins (university commitments). Players to watch: Coach Kylie Carter said you can't go past shooter Lena Wright. "She's only 5'5-5'6 but you watch her and you're in awe of how she gets the ball up and over these six-foot tall defenders," she said. Coach's comment: "We've maintained our A grade squad and just to have that consistency and build on what we worked pretty hard on last year. The collegiality between the team, there is no-one in there who plays for themselves. Winning two or three games last year, it'd be amazing to make the five." - Kylie Carter Prediction: Fourth - By consolidating its line-up, expect South Rovers to be one of the big improvers as it challenges for a lower top five position. Ins: Tanya McKenzie (returning), Jamie Castledine (Camperdown juniors). Outs: Alicia Blain (Cobden); Rebecca Dendle (Cobden); Hayley Plozza (retired); Kelly Gowland (retired); Melissa McKenzie. Players to watch: Jamie Castledine and Nikki Clover, who are looking to make their mark in senior netball. Coach's comment: "(Former coach) Leah (Sinnott's) left big shoes to fill, but in saying that she was a good mentor of us. We're looking at building some juniors up through the senior ranks and girls who have been playing A res or A grade up and down the past few years; they're excited to have their time." - Bethany Hallyburton, Carley Hickey. Prediction: Sixth - Expect a drop from the Demons this year with key outs, though there is a solid spine there to potentially sneak a top-five finish.

