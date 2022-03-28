Your guide to the 2022 Hampden league netball season

news, latest-news,

THE Hampden league wants to crown its first netball premier since 2019. Two seasons decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic mean players and clubs are eager to contest a full season and finals campaign in 2022. The Standard looks at how each club is placed entering round one. Ins: Lily Eldridge (Alvie); Annabel Lucas (year off); Laura Bourke (Terang Mortlake); Mary Place (junior). Outs: Tracey Baker (retirement); Ruby Pekin-Schlicht (US college); Amanda Gilbert (Nirranda); Jess Cameron (Queensland); Grace Lucas (Northern Territory). Players to watch: Mary Place got a taste of senior netball last year and new coach Leah Sinnott believes she has the potential to lock down a spot while Eldridge, who is part of the Geelong Cougars' program, will add a new dimension. "I think Mary is ready to step through and be able to hold her own," Sinnott said. Coach's comment: "It has been a bit of a later gathering of the group than I would've hoped for but we hadn't quite secured everyone. I am hoping we're able to gel together as a team and create some flow. We want to be competitive but the focus will be on coming together and bringing some of those kids through and providing a supportive environment for that to happen." - Leah Sinnott Prediction: Ninth. Has lost a wealth of experience - Gilbert from attack, Baker in the midcourt and Pekin-Schlicht in defence - but has a master coach in Leah Sinnott at the helm after she returned to Leura Oval in the off-season. Her netball IQ will help get the best out of a new-look list. Ins: Sarah Moroney (Northern Territory via Port Fairy); Alicia Blain (Timboon Demons). Outs: Amy Hammond (Colac); Jaymie Finch (Colac); Jess Wheadon (division one); Sophie Hinkley (maternity leave). Players to watch: Coach Sophie Hinkley is thrilled with the Bombers' defensive prowess. "It's the most exciting for us," she said. "In the past we've had flexibility in our goal circle and this year we'll have that in defence." As for individuals, Sophie Blain has captured the coach's attention. "Soph had such an amazing season last year. She was so consistent and was a real standout for us, so I think she'll be someone who really dominates again." Coach's comment: "We have been really working hard on playing as a unit, so having each person playing their one role within a seven-person team. I hope we are always compensating for one another and always lifting each other up - when one person is having a bad day or one person has made a mistake then they have another six people who are there to step up and make up for that." - Sophie Hinkley Prediction: First. The strong get stronger as premiership favourite Cobden welcomes Sarah Moroney - a former junior league best and fairest - to the fold. COVID stopped the Bombers in their tracks last year and they'll be determined to add an elusive flag. Ins: Kelsey Lewis (maternity leave); Emma Sommerville (Glenthompson-Dunkeld); Kelly Sommerville (Glenthompson-Dunkeld); Clare Crawford (Cavendish); Leesa Iredell (Cavendish); Ella Sevior (17 and under). Outs: Hollie Phillips (South Warrnambool); Jedah Huf (football); Bec Arnold (division one), Steph Holcombe (maternity leave); Jess Crane (division one); Chloe Tuffnell (maternity leave). Players to watch: The Sommerville duo will "complement what we've retained", according to coach Nat O'Dea. "They are goal defence (Emma) and centre (Kelly), which our club has been crying out for for a couple of years now," she said. Coach's comment: "How I saw my role coming in was get a side together, get the best side that can possibly be presented at Melville Oval, get the best girls from the area into one team. That is what I wanted to do, that's what I've done. I want the girls to do the talking now - they are all together, all on the same page and they all want to play for each other. They are quite connected. I want them to reward themselves and make finals. They have the talent and substance to get there. " - Nat O'Dea Prediction: Seventh. Changes mean the Roos are an unknown quantity in 2022 under new coach Nat O'Dea - a multiple premiership coach at Penshurst. She has brought in experience - the Sommerville sisters have coached Port Fairy in the past - which will provide steadying influences on the court. Lewis' return is a boost to the attacking end. Ins: Kelsey Owen (maternity leave); Emily-Rose Dobson (maternity leave). Outs: Nil. Players to watch: New coach Kate Dobson is focussing on a holistic team approach. "One of the strengths of our team this year is just how even it is. Even at this early stage of pre-season, there's 10 or 11 girls vying for seven spots," she said. "I don't think there's any safe bets on who is going to be in my seven or eight going forward. There's a lot of talent there." Coach's comment: "We want to play a high level of netball and look after each other and make sure you're in the best spot for your teammate because then you make the best decisions for them. We want to work together as a tight-knit unit." - Kate Dobson Prediction: Fourth. Always a threat. The most recent premier - in 2019 - just knows how to win. Youth, such as Molly McLaren, Millie Jennings and Layla Monk, will help complement experienced players. The addition of Owen and Dobson will bolster their backcourt and midcourt. Ins: Maddison Smedts (Western Australia); Nikiah Thomas (17 and under); Olivia Grundy (17 and under); Millie Shields (17 and under); Ash Ferguson (Russells Creek). Outs: Georgia Corbett (South Barwon). Players to watch: Youth and experience are building excitement at North. Reliable goal keeper Rachael Batten has also shone throughout pre-season. "Her training has been spectacular and she is really listening and taking on advice," coach Skye Billings said. Youngster Tahni Porter is ready to establish herself as a top-liner. "There will be a bit more responsibility put on her shoulders to control the attacking end more," she said. Coach's comment: "This year I want everybody to be supportive no matter what happens and team-orientated. It is about a whole-club approach." - Skye Billings Prediction: Third. Smedts' return is a massive boost for the Eagles whose dynamic, bold play makes them a difficult opponent. Top five beckons. Ins: Emily Forrest (Queensland). Outs: Ally Feely (Achilles); Bernie Meade (Achilles), Indi Ryan (Hamilton). Players to watch: Youngster Poppy Myers, who has made the Victorian under 16 basketball team, made her senior netball debut last season, aged 13. Coach Renae Taylor said the teenager, now 14, would get more on-court exposure. "She is very fit and surprised Em Forrest at her first training," she said. "She will be a back-up goaler. It is about getting her prepared this year for a more permanent role next year. We'll be utilising her in division one and open. For a kid, she has the best attitude." Coach's comment: "We are trying to keep cohesion between the groups, so if we do have to have player movement in between (open and division one) we're prepared for it." - Renae Taylor Prediction: Eighth. There's talent on the sidelines in Feely and Meade but the Seagulls do boast some of the competition's most promising players, such as Myers and Maddie Green, which will make them fun to watch. Ins: Mikaila Pitt (South Australia), Tyleah Barr (17 and under). Outs: Karina Thorpe (Heywood). Players to watch: Co-coach Michelle Finck believes Tyleah Barr and Maddy Nash can help the Tigers' cause. "Tyleah had such a standout year in her first Hampden league season. She played under 15s and division one. She will take a step up into open. She is very unassuming and just goes about it and is a pleasure to watch. Maddie played in open last year and played everywhere on the court. I am looking this year at seeing what she can do if she gets to focus on one set or two set positions. She is fit and athletic so it will be interesting to see what she can do this year." Coach's comment: "Our goal is to make the top five and once you make it into the top five, it's anybody's after that and it's about being consistent and competitive every week. One thing from last year is we lacked a lot of consistency. We could always score enough against teams but we could never win the ball back, so that's a focus of ours this year, to really work on that defensive pressure." - Michelle Finck Prediction: Tenth. A settled side with a sprinkling of top-end junior talent coming through. Will be a threat in patches but is a work in progress. Ins: Hollie Phillips (Hamilton Kangaroos). Outs: Ally O'Connor (Vixens' academy). Players to watch: Hollie Phillips landed in the Roosters' lap and is expected to make an immediate impact, according to new coach Will Jamison. "She is going to benefit because we have a quick forward line and playmaker in Annie Blackburn at goal attack. I think it will bring Hollie's game to the next level." Coach's comment: "We will play a similar style to last year which is that really fast, intense netball but making sure we have finesse on the ball as well. Our goals are to build consistency across games and the season - when we're good, we're really good, but it's just about holding on to momentum and maintaining concentration." - Will Jamison Prediction: Second: A premiership contender. Loses league best and fairest in O'Connor but bolstered attack with Phillips. Class on every line. Ins: Eboni Knights (Ballarat); Aimee Moloney (maternity leave; Maddy Solly (Dennington). Outs: Brooke Hoare (Tasmania). Players to watch: A regular looks capable of taking another step in her career, according to new coach Sharon Kenna. "Jacqui Arundell is training the house down," she said. "To me, she's going to be one of the really good players out there and because she's played with Aimee for so long - they're sisters - they have a really good rapport with each other." Coach's comment: "Fitness is what I have really been working on. We want to play nice, controlled netball and we've really worked hard on foot-work skills and passing skills." - Sharon Kenna Prediction: Sixth. The inclusions of experience in each third - Knights (goals), Moloney (midcourt) and Solly (defence) - will give the Bloods a boost. Young players, like May Suhan, are ready to take another step. Ins: Jordie Bidmade (A reserve); Montana Wallace (A reserve); Sarah Perry (17 and under); Eva Ryan (15 and under). Outs: Ava Pierce (moved); Emma Cust (commitments). Players to watch: Four players - Jessica Thwaites, Sarah Cowling, Amy Wormald and Sarah Smith - have impressed coach Raewyn Poumako with their fitness. "Sarah came back last year after having a baby in January and trained once and played," she said. "She will be one to watch as she was starting to hit her straps last year when the season got cancelled." Coach's comment: "It's been a staggered start for us - we're not at the Reid yet. It's just us training at Deakin, no football, so that atmosphere is missing. It's about familiarity on court and no mistakes, that is a big thing, having really good execution of basic skills and precision in our play." - Raewyn Poumako Prediction: Fifth. A dangerous side with top-end talent. A finals threat.

