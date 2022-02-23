Seagull to swoop on open netball chance

news, latest-news,

TARA Elliott says the lure of building an attacking partnership with Emily Forrest is driving her bid to cement a place in Port Fairy's open ranks. The Seagulls goal-shooter enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 despite a raft of injuries to teammates. The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions also limited game time in the top grade. But Elliott, also a talented cricketer for Hawkesdale in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, said the challenges of this past season had positives. "At the start of the season, we had really high hopes for the year and that didn't stop, but the amount and quality of the injuries that hit us (was tough)," she said. "They were all starting court players but to be missing them and to be able to adjust with a really young side - we were very talented across the board - but it was a new team and trying to gel together is tough. "By the end of the season I think we came together and it worked really well. There were so many fantastic juniors that had a go. Maddie Green was playing open every week, Tilly Balmer coming up through the under 17s and Poppy Myers from our 13s who played an open game." Elliott said the opportunity to expose youngsters to high-level netball was a step forward. "It was great to see them get an opportunity. Some people that age just don't get that," she said. Personally, the Warrnambool resident is determined to cement her spot in the open grade. The goal for me is to cement in open and to build a really good relationship with whoever I'm playing with in goals" she said. "Hopefully it's Em Forrest. I'm really looking forward to having the opportunity to play with her this season. "Obviously team success is a goal too. We want to build and be better, stronger and a team that can be really competitive throughout the season."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/b66b6bae-2594-404e-84fb-bb87482f9ee2.jpg/r2_114_3016_1817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg