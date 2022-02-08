news, latest-news,

Warrnambool and District premiership fancy Nirranda is bullish about its chances following the arrival of Camperdown goal shooter Amanda Gilbert. The Blues announced their 2022 A-grade squad this week, with Gilbert, along with Old Collegians' goal shooter Chelsea Quinn, noticeable inclusions to a team which went through 2021 undefeated. The addition of Gilbert and Quinn, as well as the return of midcourter Lisa Couch and defender Cloe Marr from foot injuries, will help cover the departure of Sophie Adams to Queensland as well as Zahli Adams, who joined last year's squad mid-season to cover said injuries. Playing at Camperdown since 2019, Gilbert, 35, said she would miss playing in the black and white but revealed the chance to "spend less time in the car" was appealing with a young family and Warrnambool-based business. "We live in Peterborough, so it's 13 minutes to Nirranda's ground," Gilbert said. "I went to Camperdown because my sister Brooke (Richardson) was coaching but when she wasn't going to coach anymore, I thought this might be a chance to make life a bit easier. Steph (Townsend) had also reached out last season to see if I was interested in coming across (to Nirranda) when she was coaching." Nirranda A-grade coach Lisa Arundell said the club was thrilled to have a player of Gilbert's calibre join its ranks, and further praised the strength of the squad selected. "I was pretty lucky as a coach, inheriting a team off Steph that was well set up in terms of players and their positions," Arundell said. "Sophie moving to Queensland meant we had to find a goal shooter, so we recruited and met with Chelsea Quinn and that completed the squad. "Then out of the blue Amanda contacted us and asked to come along to try outs. It was really a no-brainer picking Amanda as well, she really complements that squad." Supporters will get their first glimpse at the team once it begins training on Wednesday, with Gilbert looking forward to pairing with Townsend, the reigning Wilma Wallace medallist, in goals. "(Steph's) a fantastic netball and goaler; hopefully I can help bring some more senior experience to Steph and her ring," Gilbert said. "From that first try out, it was like we'd played together already. We fitted well together, so it's exciting to see how we'll go this year." With the Blues taking out the last premiership on offer (2019) before finishing minor premiers in 2021, Arundell said she saw no reason why the squad couldn't become an even greater force this year. "We head into the season with three very strong goalers, a midcourt that's pretty much unchanged and our set of defenders that have played together for quite a few years," she said. "It was a strong team last year and we've recruited well, so hopefully that means we get a few wins on the board."

