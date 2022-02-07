news, latest-news,

PORT Fairy coach Renae Taylor is confident a disruption to training plans won't hinder its preparation for the 2022 Hampden netball league season. The Seagulls, who welcome back experienced goaler Emily Forrest, will resume pre-season at the town's indoor stadium while its outdoor courts at Gardens Oval are out of action. A light tower at the facility which was deemed unsafe needs to be removed before players can use the courts. Taylor said the club had to be adaptable. She said seniors would use the indoor facility - until the Port Fairy Folk Festival needed it at the end of February - while juniors would make the most of outdoor offerings the seaside town provided. "We have to be versatile and everyone has to be patient until we get a resolution with it," Taylor told The Standard. Port Fairy expects to field a settled side in 2022 with Forrest the major inclusion. "We've been lucky because Em has moved back from Queensland," Taylor said." "She has taken on a job at the hospital. She brings a lot of experience." Taylor hopes Forrest will complement emerging goal shooter Tara Elliott. "Tara will really lift, just having someone there who provides a strong option," she said. "It might take a bit of pressure off." Teenagers Tessa Allen and Maddie Green, who were given open netball opportunities last season, will spearhead the Seagulls' next generation. "They are only going to lift the more court time and experience they get," Taylor said. "With every game they play, they're just going to get stronger and stronger." Defensive midcourter Tilly Balmer is another player Taylor has earmarked for A-grade opportunities. "She played under 17s last year and played games filling in for div two and div one," she said. "It will be really good to see how she progresses throughout the year with that opportunity to play against adults. "She is one to watch." Ally Feely and Bernadette Meade, who both snapped achilles in 2021, are recovering well from surgery but are highly unlikely to feature on court this season. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

