PORT Fairy Football Netball Club is dealing with a blow just two months out from the Hampden league season with light towers deemed unsafe to be removed from Gardens Oval. The Seagulls' netballers will need to find a new training facility with its courts off limits while one of the four lights at the football ground will also be taken down. Moyne Shire released a statement on Thursday afternoon detailing issues at the facility. The Standard contacted Port Fairy Football Netball Club officials who were digesting the news and declined to comment. Moyne Shire said the towers - one at the netball courts and one at the football ground - were inspected and "showed significant structural issues that could pose a risk to public safety". The statement said the netball courts would be cordoned off. It is not known how long they will be unavailable and whether it will extend into April when the season is pencilled in to start. "The tower at the netball courts poses the most significant risk of failure and as such use of the courts will be prohibited and council will erect fencing to restrict access within the fall radius of the tower," it said. "The Port Fairy Football and Netball Club has been asked to make alternative arrangements in regards to netball training and matches and has also been asked to provide council with advice on any safety implications for football training being conducted under three lights rather than four." Moyne Shire chief executive officer Bill Millard said council staff would meet with the Seagulls' committee and provide options for temporary and future permanent lighting. "This isn't a great situation for the club, especially on the eve of the new footy and netball season," he said. "Council understands that and will continue to work with them to provide guidance and options for lighting moving forward to try and avoid long-term disruption. "Public safety has to come first and the assessment shows there is a significant risk to users of the reserve." The setback comes during a difficult period for the club which sent out a plea for volunteers to fill a number of roles for the 2022 season. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/b894062e-a64a-4c83-bf39-69293604bbfb.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg