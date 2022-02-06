Buzzer-beater lay-up sends crowd wild as Seahawks win at the death

news, latest-news,

THREE points behind in the dying moments of the under 16 division one grand final, Warrnambool coach Alex Gynes called a timeout. He drew up a play designed to open up Ryder Morgan outside the arc and trusted his team to put it in place. A pick and roll and a dash to the paint from Sam Niklaus ensued and before Morgan knew it, he was throwing up a shot to tie the game. Nothing but net. Horsham readied a last minute rally down the court. But a late interception under the hoop from Warrnambool resulted in an open lay-up to Kayne Rae-Rentsch on the buzzer, sending the home crowd into raptures. Sport is all about clutch moments and Warrnambool's under 16 squad are unlikely to forget that in a hurry. "We just wanted to run a play. Alex drew it up and we just executed it beautifully," Niklaus said. "Then Kayne was able to get the interception and we were able to score. That's about it." Rae-Rentsch, Niklaus and Morgan said their side had maintained intensity over the weekend. "Our defence has been really good," Rae-Rentsch said. "We were able to box-out (on Sunday). We hadn't been doing that too well but we were able to do that in our games this weekend." Morgan said his clutch three-pointer was the best shot he'd made. "I don't think I'm gonna hit one of those again," he said. "I reckon it's the best (I've hit)." Niklaus said the Warrnambool Seaside Junior Classic was the side's third tournament together. He said they'd miss the Horsham event next week and return in a couple of weeks. Morgan finished the game with eight points, Rae-Rentsch drained nine and Niklaus added two. Sam Robinson was top-scorer with 14, helping Warrnambool record a 42-40 triumph. In other results, Warrnambool Seahawks' under 18 division one side defeated Hamilton while the under 18 Mermaids won their division one hitout. Warrnambool Seahawks Blue defeated Portland in the under 12 Boys division two final. Warrnambool Seahawks Green beat Port Fairy in the under 12 Boys division two white conference final. Warrnambool Mermaids Blue and Mermaids Green took out the under 12 girls division two deciders. Warrnambool Seahawks' division one under 14 boys won their grand final, while their division two counterparts - Blue and White - also won. The division one under 14 girls won too. Warrnambool's division two under 16 boys also saluted, while its division three boys also won. The program's under 18 boys division two side also defeated Terang Tornadoes.

