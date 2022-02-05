The bizarre finish which netted Factory's fifth triumph of season

news, latest-news,

A CLUB blood pressure monitor might be next wise investment for Nestles. The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit has endured its fair share of nailbiting finishes in 2021-22 - five of its eight fixtures have been decided by less than 10 runs or in the final couple of overs - and Saturday was no exception. Needing three runs off the final three balls against Brierly-Christ Church, tailender Matt Price missed a Daniel Hawkins delivery which bounced awkwardly in front of wicketkeeper Mark Murphy. The ball skittled through, running to the boundary for four byes and delivering Nestles' fourth victory of the campaign. The result helped Factory chase down another large total - 190 - in a big tick for its batting prowess. "There were a few quiet souls watching that last over," Factory skipper Jake Hetherington said. "It was just important we kept cheering on the boys out there. MORE SPORT: "I think the games we've had that have been so close have been a bit of a learning curve for us. We've been able to fix up a couple of things from the experience and it's helped us improve (under that pressure)." Hetherington, who replaced Geoff Williams in Nestles' top job, said the learnings were more about mindset rather than tactics. "It's just been about staying composed and keeping it all together." Will Ringin top-scored for Nestles with a sublime 62-run knock.

