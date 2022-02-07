news, latest-news,

NEW Hamilton Kangaroos coach Nat O'Dea says a surplus of goal circle options is a positive challenge to navigate. Former coach Kelsey Lewis will return from pregnancy and complement Hampden league rising star winner Hollie Phillips and Hayley Sherlock in attack. Recruits with the ability to score are also in the pipeline. "Kelsey is coming back from baby number four," O'Dea said. "She is fired up and ready to go. "To have Kelsey, the ex-coach and awesome goal shooter, back on the court is a huge plus. "Hollie is still here. She is having a gap year so to retain her is amazing. She is a gun." O'Dea said the duo "both predominately play the goal shooter role". "We have another player coming into the goal circle too so to see how the three of them go will be interesting," she said. "They are also open to the challenge. They are more than willing to give goal attack - the running goalie - a go. As a coach, you can't ask for more." O'Dea said coaching both open and division one would help produce the best results. "We'll definitely step up a level," she said. "I think the girls are really keen to get going and build some foundations with each other because there's possibly four new players coming into the side. "Structure-wise how each piece of the puzzle fits is going to be quite interesting. "They are all really talented and there won't be a weak link in open or division one." O'Dea said the players had embraced training, including sessions with Hamilton trainer Georgie Sevior. The non-playing coach said she too was relishing her new role. "It is challenging but it's a good challenge," she said. "There's lots of fresh faces and lots to get your head around. "I can't wait for the season now." Teenage defender Jedah Huf, who is also playing NAB League football, has left for university commitments. The Hampden league season starts on Saturday, April 2. Hamilton Kangaroos will travel to Victoria Park to play Koroit. MORE SPORT:

