Jedah Huf and Jessica Rentsch aspire to bring an enthusiast and encouraging attitude through their new roles as leaders at the Greater Western Victoria Rebels. "I think we both rock up with enthusiasm, and ready to bring the intensity," Rentsch said. "That is what our coaches want, you train how you play, that's their big motto. We just jumped on board (that)." Huf and Rentsch's inclusion in a four-person leadership group ahead of Saturday's NAB League season opener was high praise for the pair, in what is both player's first year in the elite-level pathway program. The Hamilton Kangaroos products were two of 14 debutantes named in the Rebels' squad for Saturday's NAB League season opener, with Rentsch splitting her time between the midfield and forward flank and Huf lining up as centre-half-back in the 9.7 (61) to 0.2 (2) win over Gippsland Power. "It was very different to club footy, the intensity, the competition, the pressure, everything lifted. It was really enjoyable," Huf, 17, said. "With 14 debutantes, you don't really know how your team will turn out when you haven't really played much together. But I think we really gelled and played together well." Huf, who is enjoying her first season of football since her under-12 playing days, first earned a spot in the Rebels' pre-season program after attending an 'invite a friend' training day last year. Meanwhile Rentsch, 16, who has played continuously since her junior days, comes off a league best and fairest win in last season's Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 competition. She said the award would only push her to become a better player and hold her spot in the Rebels' best 22. "You want to be the best you can be and play the best football," she said. "Those accolades, they are just a show that when you put in the hard yards you can get a bit of reward for effort. "(Rebels) it's a talent pathway, there is no participation so you've got to work and show your talent to get yourself into games, so that is an individual goal of mine, to keep getting selected in games." Huf said she would work hard to improve her game each week, and play the strong Rebels brand of footy the coaches promote. "Individually, I want to continue to learn and improve my skills, and see where I can get to," she said. "I've been in some high-level programs before, but I'm still learning a lot about the footy side." The Rebels will play Bendigo Pioneers at Epsom Huntly Reserve in round two on Saturday.

