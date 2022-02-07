news, latest-news,

JACK Block is soaking up knowledge from premiership-winning teammates as he strives to cement a spot in Koroit's senior side. The creative defender was given a chance in the Chris McLaren-coached team last season and has committed to extra running sessions to be ready for the Hampden league's opening round on Saturday, April 2. Block, 20, said back six pair Tim Martin and Dallas Mooney had been sounding boards. "It is unreal. There's heaps of experienced players you can chat to about things you want to learn because they have been there for a long time," he said. "You don't have a heap of pressure - if you make mistakes you always have people there to help fix them for you and you're always free to talk to anyone as well." The apprentice builder, who works for former Old Collegians coach Daryl Beechey, is among Koroit's batch of emerging players. He relished the chance to play for the Saints - the league's six-time reigning premier - in 2021 before COVID-19 restrictions forced the competition's cancellation on the eve of the finals. "It was a big step up because it was my first year out of junior footy," Block said. "I enjoyed it. I played a fair few games." Block, who lives in Bushfield but was raised near Macarthur, was taught lessons from 2019 Maskell Medallist Jye Turland when the Saints played Warrnambool. He believes those challenges will help him become a more rounded player. "He was hard to play on because he was small and you always had to watch him go out the back," he said. "You always had to be alert." Block embraced the chance to play in the five-week Let's Talk Cup competition which was designed to give under 23 footballers more game time following two pandemic-interrupted years. "It was good because in the off-season you were still kicking a footy and it was good to catch up with people," he said. "Most of the teams had a heap of senior players in them so it was good quality footy." Block, a left-footer with an ability to defend and attack, is building his aerobic capacity with the hope of "solidifying my spot." He enjoys playing defence but would like a chance to run through the Saints' midfield too. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/a8cb5532-76e0-48f3-978a-15a55f229505.jpg/r0_243_4608_2847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg