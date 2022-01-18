Hampden Football Netball League unveils 2022 draw
WARRNAMBOOL is preparing to welcome a new era at Reid Oval with the Blues to open their 2022 Hampden Football Netball League season against Portland on Saturday, April 2.
The multi-million dollar redeveloped oval will feature in the opening three rounds of the season with Bushfield-based North Warrnambool Eagles to host a home game at the venue on April 9.
The Eagles will play reigning premier Koroit in a blockbuster showdown between two of the season's flag fancies.
It is one of three North home games at Reid Oval. They will also host South Warrnambool in round seven and Portland in round 14.
Their remaining home fixtures will be at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
North Warrnambool Eagles is poised to play an away game against Warrnambool at Reid Oval in round three too.
Eagles joint president Gerard Lourey said the club was pleased with the increased exposure at the league's premier ground.
"We have been keen for a couple of years (to play there). We applied in 2020 (before the season was cancelled) to play some more games there, especially when it became available when East Warrnambool went into recess," he said.
"Once the redevelopment happened at Reid Oval, it became even more attractive to us to play some games there.
"We are really excited about that. Our home base will always be Bushfield but it's great to get the opportunity to play a few more games at the Reid Oval."
The two grounds - Reid and Bushfield - are different in dimensions.
"It is something (coach) Adam (Dowie) has been really keen to do, especially for our younger guys, to play a bit more football on the bigger grounds," Lourey said.
"Sometimes we find it a bit restrictive playing on the smaller space at Bushfield."
Warrnambool president Ken Radley said the Blues, who will return to training at their spiritual home on January 31, were counting down to their season-opener.
"I think it's a fantastic outcome, it's the first round and we get to showcase the ground to the community," he said.
"It's going to be a great outcome for the town and we hope we can get a really good crowd to come along.
"The surface is outstanding and I've had a tour of the facilities and they're fantastic. We're looking forward to playing a good brand of football."
Radley said North Warrnambool Eagles' extra games had been given a tick of approval.
"The first year of a new surface, I know (Warrnambool City) council has to be cautious of how much game time is played on it," he said.
"I am sure the curators have thought about that and the ground will obviously hold up a lot better than it has in the past.
"It is a community facility and needs to be used by the whole community."
Other draw highlights include the traditional Good Friday match between South Warrnambool and Koroit on April 15 and the Anzac Day tribute game between Hamilton Kangaroos and Portland on April 25.
Round 12 on Saturday, July 9 will be Indigenous Round while there will be two byes included - May 7 and July 2.
Terang Mortlake will play games at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval but it's yet to finalise which home games will be at that venue.
The grand final is on Saturday, September 17.
THE DRAW
Round one, April 2
Warrnambool v Portland, Reid Oval
Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos, Victoria Park
Port Fairy v North Warrnambool Eagles, Gardens Oval
Camperdown v Terang Mortlake, Leura Oval
Cobden v South Warrnambool, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Round two, April 9
Hamilton Kangaroos v Warrnambool, Melville Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles v Koroit, Reid Oval
Terang Mortlake v Port Fairy, Terang Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool v Camperdown, Friendly Societies' Park
Portland v Cobden, Hanlon Park
Good Friday, April 15
South Warrnambool v Koroit, Friendly Societies' Park
Round three, April 23 and April 25
Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles, Reid Oval
Koroit v Terang Mortlake, Victoria Park
Port Fairy v South Warrnambool, Gardens Oval
Camperdown v Cobden, Leura Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos v Portland, Melville Oval (Anzac Day, N)
Round four, April 30
Terang Mortlake v Warrnambool, Terang Recreation Reserve
Cobden v Port Fairy, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Portland v Camperdown, Hanlon Park
North Warrnambool Eagles v Hamilton Kangaroos, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
Bye round, May 7
Round five, May 14
Warrnambool v South Warrnambool, Reid Oval
Koroit v Cobden, Victoria Park
Camperdown v Port Fairy, Leura Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos v Terang Mortlake, Melville Oval
Portland v North Warrnambool Eagles, Hanlon Park
Round six, May 21
Cobden v Warrnambool, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Koroit v Camperdown, Victoria Park
Port Fairy v Portland, Gardens Oval
South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos, Friendly Societies' Park
Terang Mortlake v North Warrnambool Eagles, Terang Recreation Reserve
Round seven, May 28
Camperdown v Warrnambool, Leura Oval
Port Fairy v Koroit, Gardens Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos v Cobden, Melville Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool, Reid Oval
Portland v Terang Mortlake, Hanlon Park
Round eight, June 4
Warrnambool v Port Fairy, Reid Oval
Koroit v Portland, Victoria Park
Camperdown v Hamilton Kangaroos, Leura Oval
Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles, Cobden Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake, Friendly Societies' Park
Round nine, June 11
Koroit v Warrnambool, Victoria Park
Port Fairy v Hamilton Kangaroos, Gardens Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles v Camperdown, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
Terang Mortlake v Cobden, Terang Recreation Reserve
Portland v South Warrnambool, Hanlon Park
Round 10, June 18
Portland v Warrnambool, Hanlon Park
Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit, Melville Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles v Port Fairy, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
Terang Mortlake v Camperdown, Terang Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool v Cobden, Friendly Societies' Park
Round 11, June 25
Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos, Reid Oval
Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles, Victoria Park
Port Fairy v Terang Mortlake, Gardens Oval
Camperdown v South Warrnambool, Leura Oval
Cobden v Portland, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Bye, July 2
Round 12, July 9, Indigenous Round
North Warrnambool Eagles v Warrnambool, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
Terang Mortlake v Koroit, Terang Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool v Port Fairy, Friendly Societies' Park
Cobden v Camperdown, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Portland v Hamilton Kangaroos, Hanlon Park
Round 13, July 16
Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake, Reid Oval
Koroit v South Warrnambool, Victoria Park
Port Fairy v Cobden, Gardens Oval
Camperdown v Portland, Leura Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos v North Warrnambool Eagles, Melville Oval
Round 14, July 23
South Warrnambool v Warrnambool, Friendly Societies' Park
Cobden v Koroit, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Port Fairy v Camperdown, Gardens Oval
Terang Mortlake v Hamilton Kangaroos, Terang Recreation Reserve
North Warrnambool Eagles v Portland, Reid Oval
Round 15, July 30
Warrnambool v Cobden, Reid Oval
Camperdown v Koroit, Leura Oval
Portland v Port Fairy, Hanlon Park
Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool, Melville Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
Round 16, August 6
Warrnambool v Camperdown, Reid Oval
Koroit v Port Fairy, Victoria Park
Cobden v Hamilton Kangaroos, Cobden Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles, Friendly Societies' Park
Terang Mortlake v Portland, Terang Recreation Reserve
Round 17, August 13
Port Fairy v Warrnambool, Gardens Oval
Portland v Koroit, Hanlon Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos v Camperdown, Melville Oval
North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool, Terang Recreation Reserve
Round 18, August 20
Warrnambool v Koroit, Reid Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos v Port Fairy, Melville Oval
Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles, Leura Oval
Cobden v Terang Mortlake, Cobden Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool v Portland, Friendly Societies' Park
Qualifying/elimination finals, August 27 and 28
Semi-finals, September 3 and 4
Preliminary final, September 10
Grand final, September 17