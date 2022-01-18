news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL is preparing to welcome a new era at Reid Oval with the Blues to open their 2022 Hampden Football Netball League season against Portland on Saturday, April 2. The multi-million dollar redeveloped oval will feature in the opening three rounds of the season with Bushfield-based North Warrnambool Eagles to host a home game at the venue on April 9. The Eagles will play reigning premier Koroit in a blockbuster showdown between two of the season's flag fancies. It is one of three North home games at Reid Oval. They will also host South Warrnambool in round seven and Portland in round 14. Their remaining home fixtures will be at Bushfield Recreation Reserve. North Warrnambool Eagles is poised to play an away game against Warrnambool at Reid Oval in round three too. Eagles joint president Gerard Lourey said the club was pleased with the increased exposure at the league's premier ground. "We have been keen for a couple of years (to play there). We applied in 2020 (before the season was cancelled) to play some more games there, especially when it became available when East Warrnambool went into recess," he said. "Once the redevelopment happened at Reid Oval, it became even more attractive to us to play some games there. "We are really excited about that. Our home base will always be Bushfield but it's great to get the opportunity to play a few more games at the Reid Oval." The two grounds - Reid and Bushfield - are different in dimensions. "It is something (coach) Adam (Dowie) has been really keen to do, especially for our younger guys, to play a bit more football on the bigger grounds," Lourey said. "Sometimes we find it a bit restrictive playing on the smaller space at Bushfield." Warrnambool president Ken Radley said the Blues, who will return to training at their spiritual home on January 31, were counting down to their season-opener. "I think it's a fantastic outcome, it's the first round and we get to showcase the ground to the community," he said. "It's going to be a great outcome for the town and we hope we can get a really good crowd to come along. "The surface is outstanding and I've had a tour of the facilities and they're fantastic. We're looking forward to playing a good brand of football." Radley said North Warrnambool Eagles' extra games had been given a tick of approval. "The first year of a new surface, I know (Warrnambool City) council has to be cautious of how much game time is played on it," he said. "I am sure the curators have thought about that and the ground will obviously hold up a lot better than it has in the past. "It is a community facility and needs to be used by the whole community." Other draw highlights include the traditional Good Friday match between South Warrnambool and Koroit on April 15 and the Anzac Day tribute game between Hamilton Kangaroos and Portland on April 25. Round 12 on Saturday, July 9 will be Indigenous Round while there will be two byes included - May 7 and July 2. Terang Mortlake will play games at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval but it's yet to finalise which home games will be at that venue. The grand final is on Saturday, September 17. Round one, April 2 Warrnambool v Portland, Reid Oval Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos, Victoria Park Port Fairy v North Warrnambool Eagles, Gardens Oval Camperdown v Terang Mortlake, Leura Oval Cobden v South Warrnambool, Cobden Recreation Reserve Round two, April 9 Hamilton Kangaroos v Warrnambool, Melville Oval North Warrnambool Eagles v Koroit, Reid Oval Terang Mortlake v Port Fairy, Terang Recreation Reserve South Warrnambool v Camperdown, Friendly Societies' Park Portland v Cobden, Hanlon Park Good Friday, April 15 South Warrnambool v Koroit, Friendly Societies' Park Round three, April 23 and April 25 Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles, Reid Oval Koroit v Terang Mortlake, Victoria Park Port Fairy v South Warrnambool, Gardens Oval Camperdown v Cobden, Leura Oval Hamilton Kangaroos v Portland, Melville Oval (Anzac Day, N) Round four, April 30 Terang Mortlake v Warrnambool, Terang Recreation Reserve Cobden v Port Fairy, Cobden Recreation Reserve Portland v Camperdown, Hanlon Park North Warrnambool Eagles v Hamilton Kangaroos, Bushfield Recreation Reserve Bye round, May 7 Round five, May 14 Warrnambool v South Warrnambool, Reid Oval Koroit v Cobden, Victoria Park Camperdown v Port Fairy, Leura Oval Hamilton Kangaroos v Terang Mortlake, Melville Oval Portland v North Warrnambool Eagles, Hanlon Park Round six, May 21 Cobden v Warrnambool, Cobden Recreation Reserve Koroit v Camperdown, Victoria Park Port Fairy v Portland, Gardens Oval South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos, Friendly Societies' Park Terang Mortlake v North Warrnambool Eagles, Terang Recreation Reserve Round seven, May 28 Camperdown v Warrnambool, Leura Oval Port Fairy v Koroit, Gardens Oval Hamilton Kangaroos v Cobden, Melville Oval North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool, Reid Oval Portland v Terang Mortlake, Hanlon Park Round eight, June 4 Warrnambool v Port Fairy, Reid Oval Koroit v Portland, Victoria Park Camperdown v Hamilton Kangaroos, Leura Oval Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles, Cobden Recreation Reserve South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake, Friendly Societies' Park Round nine, June 11 Koroit v Warrnambool, Victoria Park Port Fairy v Hamilton Kangaroos, Gardens Oval North Warrnambool Eagles v Camperdown, Bushfield Recreation Reserve Terang Mortlake v Cobden, Terang Recreation Reserve Portland v South Warrnambool, Hanlon Park Round 10, June 18 Portland v Warrnambool, Hanlon Park Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit, Melville Oval North Warrnambool Eagles v Port Fairy, Bushfield Recreation Reserve Terang Mortlake v Camperdown, Terang Recreation Reserve South Warrnambool v Cobden, Friendly Societies' Park Round 11, June 25 Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos, Reid Oval Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles, Victoria Park Port Fairy v Terang Mortlake, Gardens Oval Camperdown v South Warrnambool, Leura Oval Cobden v Portland, Cobden Recreation Reserve Bye, July 2 Round 12, July 9, Indigenous Round North Warrnambool Eagles v Warrnambool, Bushfield Recreation Reserve Terang Mortlake v Koroit, Terang Recreation Reserve South Warrnambool v Port Fairy, Friendly Societies' Park Cobden v Camperdown, Cobden Recreation Reserve Portland v Hamilton Kangaroos, Hanlon Park Round 13, July 16 Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake, Reid Oval Koroit v South Warrnambool, Victoria Park Port Fairy v Cobden, Gardens Oval Camperdown v Portland, Leura Oval Hamilton Kangaroos v North Warrnambool Eagles, Melville Oval Round 14, July 23 South Warrnambool v Warrnambool, Friendly Societies' Park Cobden v Koroit, Cobden Recreation Reserve Port Fairy v Camperdown, Gardens Oval Terang Mortlake v Hamilton Kangaroos, Terang Recreation Reserve North Warrnambool Eagles v Portland, Reid Oval Round 15, July 30 Warrnambool v Cobden, Reid Oval Camperdown v Koroit, Leura Oval Portland v Port Fairy, Hanlon Park Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool, Melville Oval North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake, Bushfield Recreation Reserve Round 16, August 6 Warrnambool v Camperdown, Reid Oval Koroit v Port Fairy, Victoria Park Cobden v Hamilton Kangaroos, Cobden Recreation Reserve South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles, Friendly Societies' Park Terang Mortlake v Portland, Terang Recreation Reserve Round 17, August 13 Port Fairy v Warrnambool, Gardens Oval Portland v Koroit, Hanlon Oval Hamilton Kangaroos v Camperdown, Melville Oval North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden, Bushfield Recreation Reserve Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool, Terang Recreation Reserve Round 18, August 20 Warrnambool v Koroit, Reid Oval Hamilton Kangaroos v Port Fairy, Melville Oval Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles, Leura Oval Cobden v Terang Mortlake, Cobden Recreation Reserve South Warrnambool v Portland, Friendly Societies' Park Qualifying/elimination finals, August 27 and 28 Semi-finals, September 3 and 4 Preliminary final, September 10 Grand final, September 17

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/14c51e16-2b5d-4b69-a8c8-912de7a884e5.png/r1_0_1911_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg