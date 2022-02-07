news, latest-news, sport, cricket

It'd be hard to script a more perfect return. Essendon-Maribyrnong Park Ladies' Grace Lee - a well-known south-west cricketing figure who is coach of Pomborneit's women's and junior girls' program - snared the incredible figures of 4-1 on her return to Victorian Premier Cricket on Saturday. Lee returned to the Bombers for the first time in a year when her side took on Ringwood in the third XI, after a nasty finger injury with plenty of "hiccups" along the way prevented her from making the trek to Melbourne. Ironically, Lee didn't concede a single run off the bat during her staggering 27 balls at the crease, with the solitary run coming from a wide. More importantly, her side tasted victory by eight wickets. She told The Standard it was just one of those days where things went to plan. "I got a bit lucky - it was funny, one of the girls was fielding on the drive, and my first ball was a dot, and she told me to do something cool next ball, and then the bails went flying the next ball, so what she said must have worked," she said. "If you had told me that's how my return would have gone, I wouldn't have expected it - it was really good, and it's a great group to be part of. "One of the girls was getting into me about my only run conceded being a wide, so if only I had bowled straight." MORE SPORT: Lee said while recovering from the injury - which required surgery - was difficult, it was made worth it by finally returning to the field for the Bombers, a club steeped in history and well-regarded for having a strong and stable culture. "I do love playing for EMP, it's a bit unfortunate that the ones and twos home games haven't been on a Saturday like they have in previous years, so with coaching Pomborneit's women and girls I've just been trying to juggle both commitments," she said. "It's that family, community type vibe I love - once you get there it's amazing. The supporters, and the ones they call the 'oldies' that are up in Bay 13 each week watching the ones, those are the players that started the club that come and watch every weekend. "Whether it's the new kid or someone that's been there for 100 games, you feel a part of it and you want to keep coming back. "A couple of the younger Western Waves kids, someone like Hannah Rooke or Taylah Casson that sort of joined last year and love it, have come along in leaps and bounds. It's a great club." Lee has long made a significant impact on female cricket and participation in the south-west, particularly with the Western Waves coaching various girls' sides and now with Pomborneit as coach where she has been instrumental in bringing talented cricketers into the sport. She said her current role with the Bulls - in which she also plays in the division one side on Sundays - filled her with plenty of pride. "When I was growing up, you could only dream about having a designated girls league and the fact that it went from five teams last year to 10 this year is just incredible for the growth of cricket," she said. "At Pomborneit I wasn't too sure what to expect in the first year and absolutely loved it, the people and the girls that joined, that social side is so good, and the cricket is continuing to improve as well."

