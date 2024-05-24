'I've noticed a massive difference': Star goalie back to best after surgery

South Warrnambool's Hollie Phillips could be in the midst of becoming even more lethal under the ring now that she has improved sight.
The dominant goal shooter, a key figure in South Warrnambool's back-to-back premierships the past two years, missed her side's opening two games after undergoing laser eye surgery.
She has played all four of the side's games since returning, scoring an impressive 121 goals for the undefeated Roosters.
"My eye is really good. I've noticed a massive difference since the surgery," Phillips told The Standard.
"I used to only be able to see out of one eye, so to now see out two eyes is amazing, I didn't know what I was missing out on.
"It was an adjustment at first, I was very conscious of not being hit in the eye and felt as though I took a step back from any physical contact but my confidence has really grown over the past few games and I'm feeling more myself on the court now."
Phillips believes the side's versatility has elevated its game to greater heights in 2024.
She has played predominantly as goal shooter but has started filling in at goal attack role when required.
"When I first came to South, I was just a holding shooter, but (coach) Will (Jamison) has taught me new skills and techniques that I can implement into my game which has brought an element of unpredictability to my game which I enjoy," she said.
The Roosters boast attacking riches the envy of any club, signing high-profile recruits Emma Buwalda and Meg Carlin in the off-season after losing star goal-attack Annie Blackburn (overseas) and fellow shooter Olivia Marris (university).
They also added Gen O'Connor to the defensive end.
All three have slotted seamlessly into the Hampden league side, according to Phillips, who has loved playing alongside all three, praising their attitude, skills and demeanour.
"I've found that having Em and Meg particularly has added so much diversity and value to the attacking end," she said.
"Meg is super tall, a very accurate shot, and has beautiful arms over the ball when defending. Em is an amazing leader down the attacking end and also an exceptional shot. I really am surrounded by some of the league's best shooters.
"Gen offers so much variety and skill down the defence end. She is tall, super fit and can read the play exceptionally well. It's been great to have the options down both ends and the ability to swap players on and off whilst the standard is still being kept so high."
Phillips added that the trio had made South Warrnambool stronger and brought it even closer together "as a team".
The talented goalie said the Roosters were pleased with their start to the season but knew they still had room for improvement.
She also noted they were "hungry" for success and wins but there was no internal pressure surrounding that goal.
"We know we play our best netball when we are fit and fresh, so there is a huge focus on being accountable for maintaining our fitness this year and prioritising recovery so we can ensure we run out a game of netball to the standard we want to run it to," she said.
"Whilst there is a focus on accountability, we all also recognise that we all play because we love it, not just because we want to win, so we play to smile, laugh and have a good time."
