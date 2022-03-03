news, latest-news,

SOUTH Warrnambool expects talented attacker Hollie Phillips to shore up its avenues to goal in a major boost to its Hampden league premiership chances. The former Hamilton Kangaroos star, who enjoyed a breakout debut season in 2021, will link up with the Roosters' open netball side for 2022 in what could prove the signing of the summer. Roosters mentor Will Jamison said Phillips was an ideal fit for the club's culture. "I had a conversation with her and it was really clear there was a strong alignment as to what she could bring to the team and that was really consistent with our culture that we're trying to set up," he said. "It was a perfect fit for us in that sense. You look at all the accolades she received in 2021 and we're really, really grateful to have her joining in the club." Jamison said Phillips, while still young, was a mature player. He said her ability to stand up and be a 'target' against experienced defenders was a major plus. "What she brings to our lineup is something different and something we don't already have," he said. "She offers us a different avenue to goal and the ability to sort of complement the attackers we already have. For us as a team that's really appealing. "She'll add another lens to what we can do and how we bring the ball down the court and our shooting opportunities." Jamison said cohesion was a key focus leading up to round one but had faith the Roosters would blend seamlessly on court. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/27198ce3-a5c2-4092-a2b4-e909de9363d2.jpg/r1_27_1341_784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg