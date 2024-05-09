Hampden league round five teams: Reinforcements for Bloods, teen to debut

Terang Mortlake has received a timely boost ahead of its round five Hampden league game against Port Fairy on Saturday, May 11, with a host of key players set to return to the side.
Kane Johnstone, Sam Crawley (both illness), skipper Joe Arundell (quad), Jacob Moloney (hamstring tightness), Darcy Hobbs (groin), Alex Moloney (groin), Max Lower and Toby Harris will play against the Seagulls.
Exciting teenage recruit Fred Beasley will make his club debut while star midfielder Scott Carlin, who has played two games this season for the Katherine Camels in the NT's Big Rivers league, comes in for his first game with the Bloods this season.
Bloods coach Lewy Taylor was thrilled to have so many troops available for selection following a tough round-four loss to North Warrnambool Eagles.
"I thought the guys fought pretty hard against North but we're looking a bit healthier this week so it's good to have those players back," Taylor told The Standard.
"A lot of leaders are in that group and a lot of A-graders for us, so it's good."
Taylor said Carlin, who last featured for the Bloods in their 2023 preliminary-final loss, would be around for a few games after round five as well.
The Bloods mentor is eager to see Beasley in action after the highly-rated midfielder crossed from Warrnambool and District league club Kolora-Noorat in the off-season.
He came runner-up in the 2023 J.A Esam Medal, awarded to the WDFNL's best and fairest.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us," Taylor said on Beasley.
"He's put in a bit of work over the past two months. He hardly misses a session so looking forward to it, he'll be a great addition I think."
Port Fairy have made two changes for the match with recruit Joel Moloney (hamstring) returning for his first match since round two and Arley Fleming coming out.
Warrnambool will welcome back key forward and former AFL player Aaron Black for its clash with undefeated South Warrnambool however coach Dan O'Keefe said the club was still unsure of their exact line-up.
The Blues mentor also said midfielder Darcy Graham would likely return after missing round four with an ankle injury.
Black kicked seven goals in Warrnambool's round two game against Port Fairy but missed the next two games due to his VFL coaching commitments with Geelong.
Camperdown have named four inclusions for its clash with Cobden, including reigning Maskell Medallist Hamish Sinnott, whose Geelong VFL side has a bye.
High-profile midfield recruit Eric Guthrie will also return, along with Archie McBean (hip) and Shane Morgan (reserves).
Brayden Draffin (calf soreness), Myles Sinnott, James O'Neil and Fraser Lucas all come out.
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas expects forward Hamish Cook (elbow) and midfielder Rory Gill (concussion) will be right to play against North Warrnambool Eagles.
The Eagles go in unchanged.
Star onballer Toby Jennings (ankle) is a valuable inclusion for Portland when they take on Koroit.
He was a late out for the side's ANZAC Day clash with the Kangaroos.
"He's just such an integral part of how we want to play and the brand that we want to play," Tigers coach Lochie Huppatz said of Jennings.
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors v North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: H.McGinley, R.Sigley, J.Donehue
HB: T.Hawthorne, C.Pither, T.Morris
C: R.Gill, J.Murray, L.Barnes
HF: H.Waldron, W.Povey, C.Whyte
F: H.Cook, V.Huf, L.Urquhart
R: E.Knight, J.English, J.Whyte
Int: M.McMeel, N.Herrmann, B.Hicks, C.Field
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: S.McKinnon, J.Lewis, R.Scoble
HB: J.Johnstone, A.Noske, B.Jenkinson
C: L.Wines, D.Bermingham, J.Bermingham
HF: H.Cobb, F.Jones, A.Wines
F: T.Keast, J.Dillon, T.Batten
R: W.Brennan, J.Grundy, N.Vardy
Int: B.Gedye, A.Jennings, L.Anders, J.O'Brien
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors v Warrnambool Blues Seniors
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: T.Williamson, I.Thomas, H.Lee
HB: P.Anderson, S.Thompson, C.Gallichan
C: L.Mullen, J.Henderson, A.Stevens
HF: J.Folkes, J.Dye, S.Beks
F: S.Kelly, N.Thompson, L.Herbert
R: R.Thomas, M.Irving, M.McCluggage
Int: D.Nicholson, N.Kol, O.Smith, J.Saunders
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: J.Chittick, F.Timms, J.Foott
HB: T.Wason, O.Opperman, S.Cowling
C: W.Lord, L.Bidmade, D.Graham
HF: H.Ryan, L.Cody, A.Steere
F: B.Cunnington, J.Bell, A.Black
R: D.Weymouth, J.Walters, J.Turland
Int: R.Warfe, R.Holloway, J.Wells, H.Artz
Emg: J.Turland
Camperdown Seniors v Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
Camperdown Seniors
B: J.Place, S.Bradshaw, B.Richardson
HB: J.Dowell, A.McBean, R.Arnold
C: C.Spence, M.Field, J.Dundon
HF: T.Baker, C.Lucas, S.Gordon
F: I.McVilly, P.Baker, E.Guthrie
R: W.Rowbottom, H.Sinnott, H.Sumner
Int: S.Morgan, L.O'Neil, A.Gordon, D.Absalom
Emg: W.Cheeseman, N.Jones, J.O'Neil
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: C.Koroneos, L.Smith, H.Herschell
HB: S.Lucas, S.Thow, A.Armstrong
C: J.Williamson, B.Mahoney, B.McGlade
HF: L.Darcy, B.Berry, J.Hutt
F: P.Pekin, M.Koroneos, H.Robertson
R: J.Hammond, T.Auckland, D.Watson
Int: Z.Green, L.Hickey, M.Kemp, J.Hickey
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B:
HB:
C:
HF:
F:
R:
Int: W.Moloney, N.Roberts, D.Hutchins, J.Fowler, S.Mclean, R.Tanner, K.Johnstone, M.Arundell, R.Hutchins, L.O'Connor, G.Bourke, J.Arundell, B.Reid, X.Moloney, H.Roberts, S.Crawley, X.Vickers, R.Buck, D.Jones, T.Arundell, Z.Reeves, R.O'Connor
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: I.Martin, L.Gunning, J.Bartlett
HB: L.King, C.McDonald, D.Gunning
C: S.Lucardie, O.Myers, R.Hall
HF: M.Sully, R.Mohan, M.Ryan
F: K.Fleming, J.Rowan, J.Moloney
R: G.Swarbrick, O.Pollock, A.Fleming
Int: R.Riordan, H.Brooks, K.Mercovich, M.Staude
Koroit Saints Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: T.Hines, T.Waterson, A.Campbell
HB: M.Petersen, T.Stephens, T.Baulch
C: J.Grayland, L.Hoy, C.Nagorcka
HF: M.Bradley, J.Block, D.Mooney
F: W.Couch, C.Byrne
R: J.Mcinerney, J.Neave, J.McCosh
Int:
Emg: J.Coghlan west, N.Whiting, H.Noonan, J.Noonan, D.O'Keefe
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: L.Evans, P.Procter, K.Johnson
HB: C.Piergrosse, D.Campbell, H.Kerr
C: N.Nicholls, B.Field, T.Sharp
HF: L.Goldby, W.Hunter, M.Curtis
F: G.Kissane, M.England, J.Wilson
R: T.Oakley, L.Huppatz, T.Jennings
Int: K.Vallance, Z.Stuchbery, B.Schwarz, H.Reynolds
