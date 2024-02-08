He was one of the district league's best at 18, now time for major test

SATURDAYS are likely to feel "a bit different" for talented footballer Fred Beasley in 2024.
The teenager has crossed from the Warrnambool and District league for a challenge in the Hampden league.
But the Terang Mortlake recruit's family has remained down the road at Kolora-Noorat.
"It will be a bit weird taking myself to the footy because I am usually getting driven there and going with the whole family," Beasley said.
"It will be a bit different."
Beasley's siblings - brothers George and Leo and sister Rose - play football and netball for the Power while dad Phil is the under 18 co-coach striving for a premiership three-peat.
"If we're playing in Terang he'll probably come and watch or if we're both playing in Warrnambool it will probably work for him," he said of how his dad could watch his games for Terang Mortlake.
Beasley left Kolora-Noorat for the chance to test himself at major league level.
The 18-year-old finished runner-up in the J.A Esam medal six months ago - a remarkable feat for a teenager.
"It only came across my mind last year. I just wanted to improve my footy and take it to another level," he said.
"Terang has a lot of good football players and they went pretty well last year so it made me pretty keen to come and join as well.
"I wouldn't have thought about it otherwise because the Power was always home."
Beasley, who is working for his dad's plumbing business during his gap year, has settled in well, learning from new coach Lewis Taylor.
"They have made me feel pretty comfortable," he said.
"I knew probably more than half the list already, so it was a pretty easy transition.
"It's probably closer to home than was the Power (at Noorat) was."
Beasley, who watched training from the sidelines on Wednesday, February 7, as he overcomes a minor back niggle, anticipates playing across half-forward or on the wing for a Terang Mortlake side striving to better a preliminary final finish.
"I will probably focus first on getting a game and settling into the side a little bit," he said.
"Team success would probably be the priority. (I will) probably provide links to the back line and through the middle and will use my run as much as possible because that is probably a strength of mine."
Terang Mortlake's pre-season training standard has impressed the Mercy Regional College Camperdown graduate.
"Everyone is trying to put in as much effort as possible. There's no one that really stands out because all of us are probably at the same level at the moment," he said.
Beasley is using golf - his other sporting passion - as a regular outlet.
He plays off plus-two at his home fairways at Terang while he considers Barwon Heads his favourite course.
"I have played close to three or four times a week throughout the summer," he said.
"I mix it up a fair bit - went to Torquay for a week over summer and played in Melbourne a fair bit and we also played in Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
"I find I am stress-free on the golf course because you don't have to think of anything else."
The Hampden league season kicks off on Saturday, April 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.