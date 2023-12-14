District league shining light makes the switch to Hampden competition

A HAMPDEN league finalist aiming for back-to-back appearances has added a talented midfielder to its ranks for the 2024 season.
Fred Beasley has joined Terang Mortlake from Kolora-Noorat after finishing runner-up in the Warrnambool and District league's J.A Esam Medal.
Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said Beasley - still a teenager - had the attributes to play at major league level and would complement an already strong onball brigade.
"Fred's been training with us for the past few weeks I suppose, popping in and out," he said.
"He's still young but I think he's definitely passed the tests while he's been in the district league - he obviously came second in the league best and fairest.
"He's a great runner, really fit and understands the game really well. You can tell in the practice games we've had and little drills we've had that he gets it. It's a good signing for the club, really exciting."
Beasley played 21 senior games for the Power in 2023, kicking 19 goals and being named in the best 11 times.
Taylor said he could be a weapon in the middle and up forward for the Bloods, who made a preliminary final this year.
"He's got a good engine, can run all day and uses the footy really well and is really smart," he said.
"You can just tell watching him at training that he's going to be able to hold his own pretty comfortably.
"I am sure he'll play a big part for us next year for sure."
Taylor, preparing for his first season as coach, said Terang Mortlake would rely on its versatility to cover outgoing key position pair Will Kain and Lachlan Wareham.
Kain, who was the league's leading goal-kicker in 2023, is moving to the United Kingdom while Wareham, who can play defence and attack, is moving away.
"It's tough but it gives other guys a bit more opportunity - Jacob Moloney coming in (from Panmure) is going to help us there as well and Ryan O'Connor coming back from the club will maybe allow us to put Alex (Moloney) forward a little bit more as well," Taylor said.
"We relied on Kaino a fair bit which was fine - he obviously kicks a lot of goals - but it just opens the door for other blokes.
"We'll just have to be a bit more unpredictable inside forward 50 which might be a good thing."
Taylor said he'd love to see Kain play for the Bloods again in the future.
