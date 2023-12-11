Hampden league's leading goal-kicker to move overseas

A Hampden league contender has suffered a blow to its goal-kicking stocks, with its star spearhead planning to move overseas ahead of the 2024 season.
Terang Mortlake forward Will Kain, who won the league's goal-kicking award this year with 67 majors (78 after finals), is set to move to England in late January next year.
He expects to live and work in the UK for at least two years.
"I've got the two-year visa but then I'll just wait and see," Kain told The Standard.
"Play it by ear a bit."
Kain said he'd been looking at making the move for some time and will live with his brother, who recently moved to the country.
He will still keep a close eye on the Bloods next season after their drought-breaking preliminary final appearance last year.
The club has already recruited Nick Shipley (Sydney Swans VFL), Ryan O'Connor (Kolora-Noorat), Jacob Moloney and Zeke Reeves (Panmure), in the hopes of winning a flag in Lewy Taylor's first year as coach.
Shipley, a midfielder who played six AFL games for GWS, will play for the club when VFL byes permit.
Kain said the club was in good shape and was pleased with its progress during the 2023 campaign.
"It was good to see us improving, moving up a bit," he said.
Kain believes he'll pull on the Bloods guernsey again.
"I'd say I'll be back at some stage," he said.
