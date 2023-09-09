INJURY denied Alex Kenna the chance to play in a Warrnambool and District league football premiership 12 months ago.
He's now a Kolora-Noorat under 18 premiership captain after leading the Power to back-to-back flags at Reid Oval on Saturday.
The key forward, who was sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2022, helped out as team manager on grand final day last year.
But he said it was extra special to be part of the Power's success as a player this time around as they cruised to a 10.9 (69) to 2.1 (13) win against Timboon Demons.
"It's been great. It is my last year of under 18s so it's been good to be back playing with my mates," he told The Standard.
"I had a bit of a comeback then had a mishap with my knee again but then came back for the last couple of games."
Kenna, who was thrilled with the Power's pressure, was proud of his teammates' efforts, including best-on-ground medallist Caleb Kavanagh.
"Every week, you can't stop him. He's just too clean with it - it's why we call him silk," he said.
Coach Nick Marshall, who praised Phil Beasley for his contribution to the team, said Kavanagh had been a consistent performer.
"He's a very smooth-mover and very clean with his hands so he's a deserving winner and it's nice to see him acknowledged," he said.
Marshall said back-to-back was a special feat and gave the "fans and community something to celebrate".
"It is excellent reward, not only for this year but a couple of years of solid effort," he said.
"I am very excited for the boys. We set ourselves at the start of the day to have 22 contributors and I think everyone played their role.
"People down back were really solid, people on the ball were bringing everyone else into it and then down forward we had some really good people finishing off for us."
