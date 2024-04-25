Hampden league round four teams: Injuries hit, VFL debut for midfielder

WARRNAMBOOL is bracing for an extended period without inspirational skipper Mitchell Bidmade.
The inside midfielder broke his arm in the Blues' round three loss to Cobden and is expected to miss an extended period.
His midfield comrade Darcy Graham (ankle) and VFL-listed defender Nick Hooker (ankle) are also forced omissions for Warrnambool's round four clash with Camperdown at Reid Oval on Saturday, April 27.
Both Graham and Hooker are expected to play after the Hampden league-wide bye the following weekend.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said Bidmade had handled his setback with aplomb.
"He's had surgery and will be in a cast for about six or so weeks," he said.
"It is a shame for our best player and our captain. He's a star and he's already been involved in match committee and he'll be standing with us as a coaching group on the sidelines and we'll make him feel as much a part of it as anyone else."
Teenage duo Riley Holloway and Jaiden Wells have been elevated from the under 18s as has Lochie Worden who had performed strongly in the reserves.
"They can all run and they are all tough as well," O'Keefe said.
"They are all in good form so we have no qualms with playing those guys."
Hamish Sinnott will miss for Camperdown after earning a VFL debut with Geelong.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said Sinnott, who arrived at the Cats via Carlton, deserved his spot.
"He's been emergency the last two weeks and the feedback from Geelong was he had been pretty close so we're really rapt he has got his opportunity," he said.
"Hopefully he can play his role really well and cement his spot really well in there. They play Carlton so he'll be looking forward to that as well."
Sinnott, who won the Maskell Medal in 2023, has been playing a midfield-forward role for Camperdown.
"We have really high expectations of Hammer. He has been really good," Swayn said.
"He's been in our top-three of disposals every week."
Sinnott was one of three changes for the Pies with Archie McBean (hip) and Toby Kent (omitted) also out.
Debutants Paddy Baker and Isaac McVilly were selected alongside key defender Brendan Richardson who returns from injury.
"We are rapt for both of them, both have done massive pre-seasons," Swayn said.
"Isaac can play a variety of roles - forward and wing - and has got really good speed and Paddy will probably play in the forward half of the ground. He's got really good goal sense and his work rate is really good as well."
Terang Mortlake has lost four players for its clash against fellow finals aspirant North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Ruckman Darcy Hobbs (groin), recruit Jacob Moloney (hamstring tightness), former skipper Jarryd Hay (quad) and Toby Harris (unavailable) make way for Xavier Moloney, Ben Reid and Ryan O'Connor and Will Moloney are the inclusions.
Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said his injury-depleted side, which will wear a special Anzac Day guernsey designed by defender Alex Moloney, would regain upwards of eight players after the league-wide bye.
"They're those sort of injuries where if you try and push through, something worse might happen," he said.
Three sets of brothers - Ryley and Darcy Hutchins, Harvey and Ned Roberts and Xavier and Tyler Vickers - featured in Terang Mortlake's round three side against Portland and will play alongside each other again.
"Ned, Tyler and Darcy are all young blokes but they all played well and they all contributed and hopefully they can do the same this weekend," Taylor said.
Boom recruit Steven Motlop, coming off a 50-disposal game, is out for the Eagles.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Kangaroos made it two wins from four matches after defeating Portland 15.12 (102) to 6.5 (41) at Hanlon Park on Anzac Day.
The Roos burst out of the blocks to lead by 46 points at quarter-time after seven-goal to none opening term.
They were as much as 85 points up at three-quarter-time before the Tigers mustered four unanswered goals in the fourth term.
Hamilton key forward Darcy Russell kicked seven goals and Harry McGinley was the Roos' best player.
Warrnambool v Camperdown - 2pm Saturday, Reid Oval
Warrnambool
B: A.McCarthy, J.Chittick, O.Opperman
HB: F.Timms, T.Wason, S.Cowling
C: L.Bidmade, R.Warfe, B.Cunnington
HF: J.Wells, A.Steere, H.Ryan
F: L.Cody, J.Bell, R.Mast
R: D.Weymouth, J.Walters, J.Turland
Int: R.Holloway, R.Jansen van beek, W.Lord, L.Worden
Camperdown
B: I.McVilly, B.Richardson, S.Bradshaw
HB: J.Place, B.Draffin, J.Dowell
C: L.O'Neil, R.Arnold, M.Field
HF: P.Baker, A.Gordon, C.Lucas
F: J.O'Neil, S.Gordon, D.Absalom
R: W.Rowbottom, C.Spence, H.Sumner
Int: T.Baker, J.Dundon, F.Lucas, M.Sinnott
Port Fairy v Cobden - 2pm Saturday, Gardens Oval
Port Fairy
B: L.Gunning, J.Bartlett, I.Martin
HB: D.Gunning, L.King, C.McDonald
C: R.Hall, O.Myers, S.Lucardie
HF: M.Ryan, M.Sully, R.Mohan
F: J.Rowan, Z.McKenna, K.Fleming
R: G.Swarbrick, A.Fleming, O.Pollock
Int: K.Mercovich, M.Staude, R.Riordan, H.Brooks
Cobden
B: Z.Green, B.McGlade, C.Koroneos
HB: S.Thow, S.Lucas, L.Smith
C: H.Herschell, G.Rooke, L.Darcy
HF: B.Berry, J.Hammond, J.Williamson
F: J.Hutt, M.Koroneos, J.Hickey
R: B.Mahoney, P.Smith, T.Auckland
Int: D.Watson, H.Robertson, L.Hickey, P.Pekin
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake - 2pm Saturday, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: S.McKinnon, R.Scoble, J.Lewis
HB: J.Johnstone, A.Noske, B.Jenkinson
C: J.Bermingham, L.Wines, D.Bermingham
HF: H.Cobb, A.Wines, F.Jones
F: T.Batten, J.Dillon, T.Keast
R: W.Brennan, N.Vardy, J.Grundy
Int: A.Jennings, J.O'Brien
Terang Mortlake
D.Hutchins, J.Fowler, N.Roberts, T.Vickers, X.Moloney, G.Bourke, H.Roberts, M.Arundell, X.Vickers, S.Crawley, S.Mclean, R.Buck, D.Jones, L.O'Connor, T.Arundell, K.Johnstone, T.Harris, Z.Reeves, R.Hutchins, R.Tanner, J.Moloney
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.