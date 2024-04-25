The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Hampden league round four teams: Injuries hit, VFL debut for midfielder

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
April 25 2024 - 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injured Warrnambool co-captain Mitch Bidmade is throwing his energy into leading from the sidelines. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Injured Warrnambool co-captain Mitch Bidmade is throwing his energy into leading from the sidelines. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL is bracing for an extended period without inspirational skipper Mitchell Bidmade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.