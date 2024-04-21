The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Late call-up makes it a senior debut to remember for teenage footballer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 21 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Jack Fowler, pictured at pre-season training, made his Hampden league senior debut in round three. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Terang Mortlake's Jack Fowler, pictured at pre-season training, made his Hampden league senior debut in round three. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A Terang Mortlake teenager who was preparing to watch his club's senior match from the sidelines had a debut to remember after a late call-up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.