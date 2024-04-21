Late call-up makes it a senior debut to remember for teenage footballer

A Terang Mortlake teenager who was preparing to watch his club's senior match from the sidelines had a debut to remember after a late call-up.
An injury opened the door for Jack Fowler to play in the Bloods' 26.17 (173) to 10.6 (66) thumping of Hampden league rival Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday, April 20.
Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said it was a special moment for the club.
"We had Ben Reid go down before the game who plays in the back line and the ressies had just played and they had no one on the bench," he said.
"We brought a first-gamer in from the under 18s in Jack Fowler and he found out pretty much as we were running out that he was playing. He ended up kicking a goal with his first touch."
Taylor said Fowler did well to return to game mode after short notice.
"I think a few of the (under) 18s boys had just went and got some Macca's (for lunch)," he said.
"He had a bag of Macca's in his hand so he had to put that down. It was pretty funny."
Terang Mortlake had 14 goal-kickers in the rout with Kane Johnstone contributing four.
"We had a pretty good mix. Right from the start we jumped them and just played some good footy," Taylor said.
"Everyone had their moments."
The Bloods did have injury concerns with recruit Jacob Moloney indicating a tight hamstring and former skipper Jarryd Hay hurting his quad.
"We are a little depleted but the guys who have come in have done really well so we'll stick to our system and see how we go," Taylor said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.