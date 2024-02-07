'It's an awesome opportunity': Maskell medallist switches VFL clubs

The reigning Hampden league best and fairest is preparing to relaunch his VFL career after joining Geelong for the 2024 season.
Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott has crossed from Carlton to the Cats after spending the summer impressing on the training track.
The Maskell Medal winner joins Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne, who has switched from Footscray, at the Cattery.
Sinnott, 20, said he was thrilled to earn a spot on the list after a challenging pre-season training block.
"It was a bit of relief (to find out). I guess it was a bit of a longer pre-season compared to other pre-seasons when you (don't) know if you're on the list," he told The Standard.
"It feels good to know it's done. It means a lot. It's another opportunity to play at the highest level you can.
"I lost a bit of confidence over the summer and now knowing you're in the squad this year gives you that belief you're good enough to be there."
Sinnott, who is a utility known for his two-way running, wants to earn more consistent senior opportunities after three games in two seasons with Carlton.
The Cats have a practice match against the Blues in a fortnight and Sinnott is hoping to line up against his former club.
"It's an awesome opportunity and a new environment so hopefully I can get a bit more of a go here," he said of his 2024 goals.
"One of my strengths is I can play anywhere - half-back, half-forward, inside, outside - so I guess that's good.
"Training at GMHBA (Stadium) since after Christmas has been awesome, the coaching staff is awesome and the players are really good and welcoming."
The former GWV Rebel, who is working at a school in Ocean Grove, will leave Camperdown as his home club and be available for Hampden league matches when VFL commitments permit.
"Last year was my first real year (of senior football) - I played the 15 games and I loved it," he said.
"If we have a bit more success that would be ideal. After just missing finals last year, there's no reason why we can't play big games this year.
"It means so much when you win there."
