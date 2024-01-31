Hampden league export pounces on new VFL opportunity

THE opportunity to combine work, study and sport in the one city was a catalyst for Jamieson Ballantyne's VFL switch.
The Portland export has signed with Geelong for the 2024 season after two injury-marred campaigns with Footscray.
Ballantyne, 20, is studying teaching at Deakin University and working part-time at Newcomb Primary School.
The former Hampden league talent said the opportunity to also play high-level football in the city was too good to pass up.
"I made the move from the Dogs across to the Cats just before Christmas, basically just to cut down on the travel," he told The Standard.
"I've obviously been travelling from Portland to Ballarat (while I was in the Coates Talent League) and then from Geelong to Melbourne over the past few years.
"It's been a big relief just to be situated in Geelong. I think it's helped heaps, I am feeling fresh and really enjoying what Geelong's had to offer me so far.
"I loved my time at the Bulldogs, they have helped me heaps, but it's just been good to reduce that travel."
Ballantyne is also embracing the chance to work with the Cats' AFL program and will take part in match simulation on Thursday, February 1 as they gear up for their season-opener in mid-March.
"It has been a pretty smooth move across and I've been fortunate enough to get some AFL opportunities early which is something we spoke about when I wanted to go to Geelong," he said.
"I have been able to get in there on some Mondays and Thursdays and train with the AFL group and I am going in tomorrow to be a part of their match sim.
"That exposure has been good and also getting to know a lot of those boys too."
Bone stress on his opposite feet across the 2022 and 2023 seasons limited Ballantyne's output.
He played four senior games for Footscray last season before he was sidelined for an extended period.
"I got to go up to Darwin and play that one up there and was tracking well and then I had another foot issue around round six or seven and missed seven or eight weeks with that which was pretty frustrating (having) to) watch the Dogs," Ballantyne said.
"We started slow but ended up charging into finals and I just struggled to get back fit for that after missing so much footy in the middle of the year."
Ballantyne, who is aligned to Geelong league outfit Geelong West, is hoping to add to his on-field repertoire at the Cats.
"I am still going to be predominantly outside on the wing I think is where they are looking to play me mostly," he said.
"I am going to start doing a bit of training across the half-back flank as well to try and generate some run for them."
