The dream of playing AFL is not yet over for Portland export Jamieson Ballantyne, who can see a potential path to the top level.
The 19-year-old is in his second VFL season for the Western Bulldogs-aligned Footscray where he played two games in 2022 alongside his GWV Rebels commitments as an overage player.
The Western Bulldogs are renowned for plucking mature age talent from their VFL side in AFL drafts, with Anthony Scott, Robbie McComb two current AFL players that have made the transition in the past five years.
Ballantyne said the opportunity to be drafted by the Bulldogs was something he had discussed with the club.
"History shows they are a club that likes to draft off their VFL list and they've been very clear with me around that conversation that history shows they do that," he said.
"So I've just got to get to work and do everything I can to hopefully put my best foot forward and you never know what might come of it.
"We've had a lot of those conversations about what I need to continue to work on to hopefully get that opportunity and I'm really excited about doing it this year."
The former Rebel, who now lives in Geelong, knows he must put in the work to achieve his goal and is nearing the end of a "massive pre-season".
He has been in Melbourne two-times a week for sessions and spent a month training with the Bulldogs' AFL side on Fridays which he relished.
"Just to be right there in amongst it with them, you learn lots," he said.
"Just listening to the way they direct each other, the language they use and their training standards are over and beyond so it's been great to be involved and driving my own standards."
Ballantyne is feeling familiar with his team's structures, his role and the standard of the VFL, as opposed to last year when he was just finding his feet.
This time around he is taking a renewed approach and wants to enjoy playing football a little more.
"I think over the last few years you're (so) caught up in your own individual performance that now I'm at a point where I'm just enjoying my footy and working as hard as I can and just having fun with it really," he said.
The former Rebels midfielder, who featured in the Bulldogs' intra-club practice match in Ballarat on Saturday, has spent time training in defence but expects to play predominantly in the forward line for Footscray.
He has the versatility to play on a wing if needed but for now his focus is on fine-tuning his craft as a high forward that can move up the ground and work hard to hit the scoreboard.
Ballantyne has departed Portland and listed Geelong West Giants in the Geelong league as his home club this season, so he can play closer to home.
The teaching student joins a healthy contingent of Tigers' exports in Tanner Lovell, Kade Lovell and Tex Mitchell at the Giants.
