'Half a second too late': Last-gasp goal attempt comes after the siren

COBDEN is undefeated three rounds into the Hampden league season after a last-gasp goal from Warrnambool came "half a second too late".
The Bombers held on in a thriller after Reggie Mast's shot hit his boot just after the final siren sounded on Saturday, April 20.
The Bombers clung on for an 8.10 (58) to 7.13 (55) victory at home.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe said the umpire made the correct decision.
"The siren went and literally half-a-second later Reggie Mast snapped one that went through for a goal which would've been a win," he said.
"We were a couple of goals down going into the last quarter and we fought really hard and we won the last quarter.
"We had a couple of chances in the last five minutes - one got smothered and we had another shot on goal that just missed."
O'Keefe said the Blues' overriding feeling was pride as they lost two midfielders - captain Mitchell Bidmade (broken or dislocated wrist) and Darcy Graham (ankle) - to injury in the first quarter.
Recruit Austin Steere played out the game with a shoulder concern too.
"We were pretty proud as a coaching group," he said.
"We had to really rally hard and ask a lot of our players, particularly our midfield group.
"Everyone played big minutes."
O'Keefe said the final term was an "entertaining finish" to a hard-fought match.
"The first half was very contested and stoppage after stoppage and it did open up in the second half," he said.
"There was some really good passages of play with ball movement but on the back of that there was also some turnovers."
Warrnambool's defensive recruits Taylem Wason, Anthony McCarthy and Fletcher Timms impressed O'Keefe.
Cobden recruits Sam Lucas and Tim Auckland were the Bombers' best while Ben Berry and Michael Koroneos each kicked two goals for the winners.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.