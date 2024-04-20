Boom recruit provides more than on-field skills in Hampden league debut

A country football club wants to see on-field highlights when they welcome a big-name recruit.
Steven Motlop did just that and more in his Hampden league debut for North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, April 20.
The Darwin-based talent - playing predominantly across half-back - put his 217 games of AFL experience to good use, offering advice and direction to his new teammates in their comprehensive 22.12 (144) to 10.5 (65) win against Port Fairy at Bushfield.
Coach Nathan Vardy, who played alongside Motlop at Geelong, was not surprised to see him immerse himself in the club.
"That is the sort of bloke he is. He is one of my best mates and he's a lover of people and he loves meeting new people," he said.
"But he's also very confident in what he does as well. He was confident in how he wanted to set up the game.
"It was really great to hear him giving directions because a lot of (new players) can come in and take a back seat but he really wanted to get involved which was exciting.
"He was really dangerous and he doesn't waste the footy, his skills by foot are unbelievable and getting a beautiful day for footy helped him showcase his skills."
Motlop was seen addressing players on the ground and at the breaks.
"I have a little bit of experience in football so to help everyone around me is what I want to do and we have some young guys in the side as well so I am sure they are happy to hear the feedback," he said.
Motlop said he was eager to play his part on debut.
"I played a little bit more half-back up in Darwin as well so I said to Vardsy I'd come down and help the boys out back there and (I) even went through a bit of midfield as well," he said.
"As a collective we played really well and got a good win."
A connection with Vardy was a driving factor in the former Port Adelaide footballer signing with North Warrnambool Eagles.
"I have known Nathan for about 15 years now so (it's) a long friendship and he's turned into a great coach," Motlop said.
"North Warrnambool have been great, had open arms and welcomed me into the club so I am very grateful."
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell was full of praise for the star recruit.
"Motlop is as good of a player I have seen in my time in the Hampden league," he said.
"In the back line he was good, in the midfield he was good and in the forward line he was good."
The Eagles, who lost the durable midfielder Matthew Wines to a lower leg injury in the first term, turned a slender 12-point lead into a 53-point buffer at the main break on the back of an eight-goal to two second term blitz.
"We played an exciting brand. Port Fairy brought some challenges," Vardy said.
"When you get momentum, you want to hold on and make the most of it and we were able to do that in the second quarter."
The side's potent forward line proved too much to handle for the Seagulls.
Vardy and captain Adam Wines both kicked five goals while 100-gamer Felix Jones was dynamic with four and Motlop chipped in with two.
But it was the back line which impressed Vardy.
"Jason Rowan kicked a few goals but Reece Scoble was wearing him like a glove all day and didn't give him an easy kick," he said.
"Our whole back line set our play up but they beat their man first and foremost which was good."
McCorkell rued the Seagulls' poor second term.
"It was probably the biggest loss since I have been back onboard," he said.
"Our second quarter is as bad a football I think we could possibly play - the other three quarters it wouldn't have been a huge difference in the scoreline. We showed we could match it with them at different stages."
McCorkell said the Eagles were "a pretty complete outfit at the moment" and the Seagulls' drop in pressure, poor kicking and turnovers were costly in the second quarter.
"When our pressure drops off, we're just not a good enough football team but when our pressure's good, we can be a very good football team," he said.
"It was a lot of basic things we didn't do well."
McCorkell, who said recruit Riley Hall played out the game after being cleared of a head knock, was pleased with midfielder Isaac Martin's had work and teenager Kelby Fleming who played a key defensive role on Eagles veteran Tom Batten.
"We thought he did a pretty good job so it was good to have a player like him come in and play his role and he'll get another game next week," he said.
