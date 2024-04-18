'One of my favourite places to be': Farmer happy with new football home

FRIENDSHIPS drew Harley Cobb to his new football club.
And he's glad they did.
The North Warrnambool Eagles recruit travels from the Colac beef farm where he lives and works to play and train with the Hampden league side after joining for the 2024 season.
Cobb, 24, has slotted into the Eagles' midfield, impressing new coach Nathan Vardy with his "tough-as-nails" approach across the first two rounds.
The sentiment goes both ways with the former St Albans player more than comfortable in his new surrounds at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
"I went and watched a couple of games (when I could) and stayed around for a few functions and Vards (coach Nathan Vardy) asked me to come down," he told The Standard.
"They're a good bunch of fellas; it's probably one of my favourite places to be.
"All the volunteers are awesome. (Vardy) has a really good knowledge of the game and he's a good down-to-earth fella and makes you feel like you're part of the family straight away."
Cobb grew up in Geelong and has played the majority of his football for St Albans bar the 2022 season which he spent with Lockington Bamawm United when he was working in the Echuca area.
He's now four months into a job on a Colac property.
"It's a commercial Angus farm," Cobb said.
"(Work is) usually from 7.30am to 4.30pm - it's a bit easier being a beef farmer than a dairy farmer."
A life on the land always appealed to Cobb.
"I grew up in town (in Geelong) and my grandfather had a small farm and I got interested in cattle and went about (getting a job) that way," he said.
Cobb is working hard on the football field too "adding a bit of midfield depth".
He is playing alongside the likes of Matthew Wines, Luke Wines, Jackson Grundy and Jett Bermingham.
"I definitely sit in the backseat to them, they're pretty good players and good to watch," he said.
The recruit collected 16 disposals and laid seven tackles against Portland in round two.
"The standard has surprised me a lot, especially coming from Geelong," Cobb said.
"I thought GFL was the highest it could get but Hampden is a pretty handy standard and (round one opponent) South (Warrnambool) are a pretty handy team and Portland have some really good players and some really good young talent coming through too."
North Warrnambool Eagles host Port Fairy on Saturday, April 20.
