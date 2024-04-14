Opposition coach's praise for Hampden side with 'more size and height'

AN opposition coach believes Cobden's recruits have given it an edge in season 2024.
Koroit's Chris McLaren got a close look at new Bombers pair Tim Auckland and Alfie Armstrong when the two sides went head-to-head on Saturday, April 13.
The Bombers won the Hampden league round two contest, 10.9 (69) to 4.8 (32) at Victoria Park.
"They're big and strong and traditionally over the years for Cobden size has been a bit of a downfall for them but their two inclusions yesterday are both really good along with a couple of other recruits they've got," he said.
"Across the ground they have much more size and height so they're going to take some beating."
Cobden coach Brody Mahoney was thrilled with what Armstrong, who provided "a big physical presence and leadership", and ruckman Auckland added to the side in what was a special day for the club.
"It's 11 years since we've beaten Koroit at Koroit - 2013 was the last time," he said.
"I think me and Angus Uwland were the only two players who had won at Koroit out of the whole team."
Teenager Archie Taylor impressed on debut for Cobden playing on a wing.
"His polish, pace and athleticism are fantastic. He's a very smart little footballer," Mahoney said.
Ben McGlade, who has been playing Coates Talent League for GWV Rebels, had the task on Koroit forward Will Couch.
"He was in the best for us and just showed his raw athleticism as well - no one can catch him when he gets out," Mahoney said.
McLaren, who was pleased with experienced pair Dallas Mooney and Jayden Whitehead, rued a "poor" third quarter where the Bombers dominated stoppages.
"Unfortunately one bad quarter against a good team is going to kill you," he said.
Koroit utility Mac Petersen was crunched in a marking contest and will be checked for injuries.
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy was rapt with his side's ability to address and overcome an issue which impeded it in round one.
The Eagles, well served by "tough-as-nails" recruit Harley Cobb and Luke Wines, were too strong for an undermanned Portland, notching a 22.28 (160) to 7.4 (46) round two win at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
"We are not the finished product yet, we have to keep learning and evolving each week," he said.
"It was dealing with the spare, South generated a spare player in front of our forwards last week that had a real impact on the game and we changed a couple of things structurally just to combat that a little bit easier."
Portland coach Lochie Huppatz, who confirmed utility Tom Sharp would miss round three with family commitments, said the Tigers had to learn to play through adversity.
"We just didn't have the polish or the fitness to go with them for the four quarters," he said.
"We want to embrace the challenge of a bit of adversity and we want it to get to a stage where you roll with injuries."
