The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Opposition coach's praise for Hampden side with 'more size and height'

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
April 14 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Auckland and Arthur Armstrong debuted for Cobden's senior side on Saturday, April 13. Pictures by The Courier and The Examiner
Tim Auckland and Arthur Armstrong debuted for Cobden's senior side on Saturday, April 13. Pictures by The Courier and The Examiner

AN opposition coach believes Cobden's recruits have given it an edge in season 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.