Instrumental captain injured in loss to competition's benchmark

FINALS aspirant Terang Mortlake is expecting to be without captain Joe Arundell for multiple matches after the rebounding defender was hurt in its loss to South Warrnambool.
Arundell - the Bloods' leading disposal winner in round one with 35 - injured his quad in the opening term of the round two match at Terang Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 13.
Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said it was disappointing to lose the play-maker early in the 11.13 (79) to 9.8 (62) result.
"He'll be out for a couple of weeks along with Alex (Moloney, who was hurt in round one) who will be out for three or four more," he told The Standard.
"You can't really replace those guys with the experience and leadership they bring. It's the next man up mentality."
The Roosters - reigning Hampden league premiers and undefeated after three games - welcomed former AFL utility Louis Herbert back into the side after a period away from the game due to injury while in-form key forward Shannon Beks kicked four goals to make it 13 from three games.
Just one point separated the two sides at half-time before South Warrnambool mustered seven goals to four after the main break.
Taylor, still sidelined after groin surgery, was pleased with Terang Mortlake's efforts against the competition benchmark.
"We played a pretty good brand of footy and can hold our heads high," he said.
"We'll take some confidence out of it. Our pressure and intensity sets us up and keeps us in the contest and some of our ball movement and defensive stuff was really good."
VFL-listed Ryley Hutchins was the Bloods' best, kicking five goals from the midfield.
Taylor would like to see Geelong reward Hutchins with a debut soon.
"He's taken his game to another level. When he plays down here with us, he's unstoppable at times," he said.
"I can't fault him, he's really set the standard high for this year for himself."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.