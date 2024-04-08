Sweating on medical reports: Injuries hit key footy players in first game

Terang Mortlake and Camperdown are sweating on medical assessments to key players as they prepare for round two Hampden football league matches.
Terang Mortlake lost key defender Alex Moloney early in the Bloods' hard fought 12.6 (78) to 6.13 (49) win under lights at Camperdown's Leura Oval on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Camperdown is expecting to be without midfielder Zach Sinnott and Billy Arnold, who both suffered injuries during the match, this week.
Bloods coach Lewy Taylor was thrilled to come away with the win in his first game in charge and is already looking toward the challenge presented by South Warrnambool on Saturday, April 13.
The Roosters are two wins from as many games this season after defeating North Warrnambool Eagles at the weekend.
"You've got to move on pretty quick from your wins I reckon and get focused on next week, so we'll do that," Taylor told The Standard.
"It'll be a good test against South this week, they're obviously playing some good footy at the moment."
Taylor was pleased with his side's pressure and intensity against the Magpies, describing it as a whole-team performance with everyone contributing "across the board".
He was happy with the performance of his defenders after the side lost key back Moloney early to a groin concern.
"We had Dylan Jones down there and Matty Arundell who played a bit more back after Alex went down reasonably early," he said.
They played really well those two down back along with all our backline.
"Alex going down obviously hurts you but those two were able to step it up and they obviously had big Sammy Gordon down there who they were obviously able to contain a little bit."
Taylor, who is hoping to return to the field from his own persistent groin injury "sooner rather than later", said Moloney would have a scan on his groin to assess any damage.
Skipper Joe Arundell and Geelong VFL-listed midfielder Ryley Hutchins (three goals) were dominant for the Bloods while Taylor was also impressed with the performances of recruits Jacob Moloney (two goals), Zeke Reeves and Max Lower (one goal).
Reigning Maskell medallist Hamish Sinnott and forward Sam Gordon kicked two goals apiece for the Magpies while midfielder Cam Spence and ball-winning recruit Eric Guthrie stood out.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said Sinnott sustained a rib injury early in the match, which he thought might keep the youngster out for a few weeks.
They also lost Billy Arnold at the start of the fourth quarter in his return match after a stint in Queensland to a "fairly nasty shoulder injury", according to Swayn.
"It looks like Bill's going to miss a fair whack of footy with that unfortunately," he said.
Swayn said the Bloods "were just too good for us".
"There's no beating around the bush with it," he said.
"But we felt that we probably had enough of it, I reckon they probably took more of their chances at the end of the day where we didn't.
"They were probably a bit cleaner, it was a bit of an arm-wrestle for probably three quarters, the game just didn't feel like it opened up. So there was a lot of stoppage work, a lot of contested work, a lot of tackles and stuff.
"It was a good first hit-out, we'll take a lot from it, a lot of things to work on but at the end of the day they were just too good."
The Magpies face Hamilton Kangaroos at Hawkesdale on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.