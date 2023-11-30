'Slot in real nicely': Hampden league contender nabs district teammates

Terang Mortlake coach Lewy Taylor is happy with how his squad is taking shape in the early stages of pre-season after the Bloods signed a pair of accomplished Warrnambool and District league teammates for 2024.
Panmure skipper Jacob Moloney and fellow Bulldog Zeke Reeves have crossed to the Hampden league club which is looking to build on this year's preliminary final appearance.
Moloney, currently playing for Pint in the Northern Territory, is a ruck/forward who was runner-up in the WDFNL's J.A Esam Medal in 2022 after kicking 38 goals for the Bulldogs.
Reeves, a utility who formerly played some juniors with the Bloods, featured in all 20 games for Panmure this year, booting 18 goals and appearing in the side's best players on 10 occasions.
"(I'm) very happy with that," Taylor told The Standard of the pair signings.
"Zeke came down to training on Monday for a look and Jacob's obviously playing up north but really excited, I think they'll slot in real nicely.
"Jacob will definitely slot into those spots (ruck/forward) quite nicely and Zeke, I can see him going through a wing, sort of mid and a bit of forward as well. He's got a bit of height about him as well which is good."
Taylor, who has just started his first pre-season as senior coach, believes both players are keen to "test themselves" at Hampden league level.
"They've obviously played at a high level in the district league and that's probably where it starts and if they want to test themselves I think Hampden league's the next step up," he said.
"So these two guys were keen to have a crack at that and luckily its fallen in our favour that they've come to Terang Mortlake."
The Bloods are set to be a finals contender again in 2024 and are expected to retain the majority of their list.
Alongside Moloney and Reeves, the club has also added former GWS AFL player and current Sydney Swans VFL midfielder Nick Shipley, who will play for the club when VFL byes permit.
Taylor noted he had witnessed "good numbers" on the training track two weeks into the pre-season.
The former Sydney Swan and Brisbane Lion's own return to the field is progressing nicely after undergoing surgery 11 weeks ago.
Ongoing groin injuries restricted the classy midfielder to just three appearances for the Bloods this year - his first season back at his junior club after an 124-game AFL career.
"I'm back doing some running and stuff which is good so hopefully after the Christmas break I'll be joining back in with the main group and doing the running and skills and stuff," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.