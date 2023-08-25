Lewis Taylor is looking to pass on knowledge gained over a nine-year AFL career when he assumes Terang Mortlake's senior coaching role in 2024.
The former Brisbane-Sydney player has committed to leading the Hampden league club for two years and will take over the reins from current senior coach Ben Kenna at the end of the year.
However, the 28-year-old said he was fully focused on the Bloods' 2023 finals campaign after Kenna led the club back to the top-five for the first time since 2015.
"I don't really want to look too far into the future just yet, obviously we're still playing and Ben's still coaching," Taylor said. "My focus is the group we've got now and this year.
"We've still got this week to go and hopefully a good finals campaign."
Kenna, who has led the senior team over the past four years, said he had been keen to continue in the role in 2024 but understood the direction the club wanted to head with Taylor.
"I've known for a little while," he said "I would have loved to continue coaching because I really enjoy it but I understand the direction the club is going in, that Lewy is their preferred choice."
He said he was keen to remain involved with the club, with his four children playing sport at the club.
"I feel like we've made some strong gains in that time," he said of his tenure. "Not just in the senior football, but the whole club is tracking along better. Everyone is back and supporting the club more than when I started four years ago.
"To really build in the last two years... to take that into this season and make finals for the first time in eight years is pleasing for the football netball club.
"I'm a Terang Mortlake person at heart... I'd love to support Lewy and the club going forward and continue what I've started."
Kenna said he and the Bloods were fully focused on their 2023 finals tilt and going as deep into September as possible.
Taylor praised Kenna for his work leading the team over the past four years.
"We've worked together really well and there will definitely be a role for Ben next year," he said.
The Bloods' coaching move is somewhat similar to North Warrnambool Eagles, who announced earlier this season that Nathan Vardy - a past AFL premiership player at West Coast - would succeed current mentor Adam Dowie as coach in 2024.
Taylor, who returned to the Bloods as a playing assistant coach this year, is looking forward to the opportunity of senior coaching.
He said he had signalled his interest in coaching on his return to the club, though it wasn't until later in the season discussions started following his move back to the south-west full-time.
"I've been keen on that side of things, even when I was playing (AFL)... took a couple of coaching courses, it's always been a passion," he said. "I'll look to bring in some of my knowledge that I've taken in over the nine years I played (AFL)."
The Bloods, who started the 2023 season strongly with a 6-0 record, have returned to form in recent weeks after managing several injuries throughout the year.
Taylor credited the Bloods' form this year to the return of quality players such as Alex Moloney and Scott Carlin, along with the on-going development of their younger players.
"I think our younger guys coming through are starting to show a bit," he said.
Terang Mortlake is eyeing a top-three finish in its final home-and-away game on Saturday, needing a win against Hamilton Kangaroos and Koroit to lose to North Warrnambool Eagles to secure the coveted double chance.
