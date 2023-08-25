The Standardsport
Lewis Taylor to coach Terang Mortlake for 2024 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:15pm
Lewis Taylor (middle) will assume Terang Mortlake's senior coaching job in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
Lewis Taylor (middle) will assume Terang Mortlake's senior coaching job in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

Lewis Taylor is looking to pass on knowledge gained over a nine-year AFL career when he assumes Terang Mortlake's senior coaching role in 2024.

