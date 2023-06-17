Terang Mortlake recruit Lewy Taylor hasn't taken long to find his feet in the Hampden league, with the former AFL talent starring alongside teammate Ryley Hutchins in the Bloods win against Camperdown on Saturday.
The classy midfield pair saw plenty of the ball in the round 10 Hampden league clash, booting seven goals between them as the Bloods triumphed 11.9 (75) to 6.6 (42) in wet and greasy conditions.
Taylor, also the Bloods assistant coach, kicked three goals in his third game of the season while Geelong VFL-listed Hutchins went one better with four.
The former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan, who had his comeback delayed due to a groin injury, was content with his output and delighted with the win.
"Hopefully I can keep building as the games go on," he said.
"(I'm) pretty much just looking forward to getting out and playing footy at the moment.
"I think the boys played pretty well.
"We were probably a bit slow to get going but after half time I thought we played a pretty good brand of footy in the conditions. Just good to get the win, bounce back after last week is the main thing."
Taylor praised Hutchins, describing him as a "very classy player".
The Bloods led 30-26 at the main break after what was a hard-fought first half in trying conditions.
They rose to another level in the third quarter though, kicking four goals to none before winning the final quarter 18-16.
Taylor said he was impressed with the side's one-on-one work after half-time which saw them move the ball forward more.
"We just took our opportunities and I think in that last quarter we probably just chipped it around a little bit," he said.
"We were going against the wind so it was a pretty mature last quarter I think."
Bloods coach Ben Kenna echoed Taylor's sentiments about his side's improved second half.
"I thought the first half Camperdown played pretty well and took it up to us," he said. "I think we steadied, we probably adjusted the way we played in the conditions a bit better in the second half and played the percentages better.
"Probably kept the footy in our hands a bit more than what we did in the first half. It was pretty good, a good team effort."
Bloods spearhead Will Kain also chimed in with three majors while Sam Gordon snagged four for the Magpies.
It wasn't all good for the Bloods though, with leader Jarryd Hay leaving the field after copping a head knock in the first quarter and sitting out the rest of the game.
With the win, the Bloods remain second but only trail first-placed South Warrnambool by percentage after it was upset by Port Fairy.
Taylor said belief was high at the club.
"I think we built that belief going into the second half of last year," he said.
"I think the boys played a pretty good brand of footy. We're battling through a few injuries at the moment but the guys we've still got out there are contributing and we think we can beat any side if we play our best footy."
